Are you still recovering from the epic, emotional, and very open-ended Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian? Yeah, us, too. The Star Wars Disney+ series concluded its adventure-filled main story, which saw titular Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) say good-bye to his tiny partner and temporary ward, Grogu (a.ka. Baby Yoda), before sending him off to become the Jedi he is meant to be. The finale came after a fun yet slow Season 2, filled with enough side adventures, some surprising encounters, and new locations to keep fans enticed while laying out a relatively simple plot.

With The Mandalorian Season 2 in the rearview mirror, it's easier to focus on the big things on the horizon in the Star Wars universe, too. At Disney Investor Day 2020, Kathleen Kennedy announced some of the 10 new upcoming Star Wars TV shows, including an Ahsoka Tano spinoff, a spinoff titled Rangers of the New Republic, a Lando Calrissian show, and new details about the Obi-Wan show. What was not announced at Disney Investor Day 2020 was The Book of Boba Fett; that surprise was saved for The Mandalorian Season 2 credits scene.

Given the timing of the announcement, is The Book of Boba Fett another Star Wars Disney+ TV show? Or is it actually the plot of The Mandalorian Season 3 by another name? Let's break it down below.

What We Know About 'The Mandalorian' Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 3 was confirmed for a 2021 release during the Disney Investor Day 2020 event earlier in December. While Season 2 of The Mandalorian has officially wrapped, there are still a lot of directions the next season could go in and it's unclear what is next. The emotional Season 2 finale saw Din Djarin say good-bye to Grogu after it was revealed that a young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill with the help of digital de-aging) had answered the young Jedi's call made in Episode 6, "The Tragedy."

In addition to the bittersweet good-bye between adoptive father and son, The Mandalorian Season 2 ended with Din Djarin winning the Darksaber from Moff Gideon after battling with him to free Grogu. Because of the ancient lore which, in part, states that the Darksaber must be won in battle in order to get a new owner, Bo-Katan Kryze's (Katee Sackhoff) plans to regain ownership of the powerful weapon have changed. Additionally, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) completed their debt to Din Djarin by helping save Grogu. As such, the pair were able to move on and, as we saw in The Mandalorian Season 2 credits scene, embark on a new adventure.

Why 'The Book of Boba Fett' Could Be Season 3

With The Mandalorian Season 2 closing out the Grogu/Baby Yoda arc which has served as the primary plot for two seasons, it's easy to feel as if the show has nowhere to go now. What is the plot of The Mandalorian? What new adventure could this Star Wars show possibly have in store for viewers?

The Mandalorian Season 2 credits scene shows Boba Fett and Fennec Shand returning to Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tattooine. There, the pair find Bib Fortuna, former right-hand man to the late Jabba (who perished early on in 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI - The Return of the Jedi). Bib Fortuna is surprised to see Boba Fett alive and well, but doesn't have much time to talk because Boba Fett immediately kills him. We then see Boba Fett take a seat on Bib's throne as Fennec grabs a drink and they settle into their new digs.

Currently, we don't know what is in store for The Book of Boba Fett where the story is concerned. Considering the Hutt Cartel is basically a huge crime syndicate and Boba has now removed the head of that syndicate, Boba Fett and Fennec could be forced to defend what they have now claimed from Bib Fortuna. This means The Book of Boba Fett could tell the story of Boba Fett and Fennec's lives in a criminal underworld in a galaxy far, far away and their future encounters with members of the Hutt Cartel, the now-resurging Empire, and various other shadowy corners of the Star Wars universe. And yes, this means The Book of Boba Fett could stand as its own spin-off, but there is more than enough material here to also have it become the story of The Mandalorian Season 3.

Here's Why it Doesn't Make Sense for Boba Fett to Lead Season 3

As cool as it would be to have The Book of Boba Fett take over where The Mandalorian ends in Season 3, there is still plenty of Din Djarin's story to be told. With Grogu now safely handed off to Luke Skywalker for Jedi training, the road is once again wide open for the bounty hunter. However, the emotional final scene between him and Grogu, which sees the once-devout Mandalorian remove his helmet so he can properly say good-bye, indicates he might not go back to his old life.

Instead, it's quite possible Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze will be locked in conflict in Season 3. Their brief team-up in Season 2, Episode 3, "The Heiress," revealed Bo-Katan's laser-focused plan to rebuild Mandalore and reclaim a position of power as a Mandalorian leader. The Mandalorian also implies she is partially responsible for Din Djarin's newfound comfort with removing his helmet after she pointed out that he was raised by the Mandalorian extremist group Children of the Watch who, among other codes, swore to never remove their helmets.

The meeting of these two Mandalorians and the revelation of their distinctly different approaches to what it means to be a Mandalorian in a world where others like you are scattered across the galaxy lays the foundation for an intriguing Season 3. It's quite possible The Mandalorian's next outing in 2021 could see Din Djarin and B0-Katan squaring off against one another as the latter attempts to reclaim the Darksaber from the former and reassemble the people of Mandalore under her leadership.

The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Disney+. The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to arrive in December 2021. The Book of Boba Fett is also expected in December 2021 — and the two might be the same thing.

