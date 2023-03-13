A new poster straight from the galaxy far, far away is all about one of The Mandalorian's greatest allies, as Disney+ has released a new image focusing on Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris). As a trustworthy mechanic and babysitter, Peli has been present since the first season of the show, when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) took his damaged Razor Crest to her workshop after a dogfight with a fellow bounty hunter. The lovable Motto immediately struck a connection with Grogu, starting a friendship that remains strong to this day.

When the second season was released in 2020, Motto wanted to help Djarin in his quest for finding other Mandalorians. If he managed to find more people from his planet, the protagonist could learn more about the Jedi, given how he needed to find one in order to train Grogu in the ways of the Force. Peli ended up finding a lead for Djarin, in the form of a Frog Lady who needed passage and protection. While reluctant at first, the Mandalorian agreed to take the Frog Lady on a ride through the stars, until he could drop her off at the planet where she was supposed to meet her partner.

Peli even managed to make an appearance during the 2021 spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett. After Djarin's Razor Crest was destroyed by the Empire during the events of the second season, the bounty hunter was in desperate need of a new ride. Motto was able to help him find an old model, an N-1 Starfighter like the ones used by the Royal Naboo Security Forces in The Phantom Menace. As a smaller, more dynamic ship, the vehicle allows Djarin to travel faster, and it even has a small compartment for Grogu to sit happily in, while he awaits for his next destination.

Image via Disney+

The Mandalorian's Journey Towards Redemption

The central conflict at the heart of the current season of the show deals with Din Djarin wanting to be forgiven by his cult after removing his helmet during the finale of the last season. During last week's episode, Djarin was surprised to learn that the Mythosaur residing in the Living Waters of the Mandalore wasn't dead, perhaps hinting at the fact that his home planet might be habitable, and its civilization can return to its former glory. With six episodes left in the can, it will be a matter of weeks before fans find out what will happen to Din, Grogu and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in this installment of Disney+'s flagship series.

You can check out the new Madalorian character poster featuring Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto below: