The Mandalorian fans are eagerly counting down the days until March 1st when the third season will premiere on Disney+. Even though the titular character was heavily featured in the latter half of The Book of Boba Fett, the immersive world featured in The Mandalorian as well as its villains have not been seen since 2020.

RELATED: Best Star Wars TV Episodes of 2022

This epic space western skyrocketed in popularity after its initial release. The new take on the well-known Star Wars genre ramped up the adventure and the stakes in the second season. The unfinished story of The Mandalorian has left audiences with plenty of burning questions that they want answered in the upcoming installments.

10 Mandalore: The Devastation of A Planet

The Mandalorians' home world was ruthlessly destroyed at the beginning of the Empire's reign, and many of its people along with it. Up until this point, Mandalore was often side-lined in the Star Wars universe. In season three, however, the planet's history is one that fans hope and expect to see.

Mandalore is often described as empty, uninhabitable, and cursed. Aside from a few references and quick flashbacks, there is not much other information given in live-action installments about Mandalore. The upcoming season will change this, and fans look forward to receiving a more thorough and impactful history of the planet home to these legendary warriors.

9 The Dark Saber: A Weapon of Lore

Image via Disney

The Darksaber is an ancient weapon that, in legend, claims the wielder as the rightful ruler of Mandalore. In season two, the weapon was won by Din Djarin in combat. With no interest in becoming a ruler, he tries to pass it on to Bo-Katan. She denies it, saying that it will curse the land once more and make her claim to the throne illegitimate.

RELATED: Predictions For Who Will Wield The Darksaber In The Mandalorian

Audiences are left with a Mandalore-sized world of questions; Is Din now the rightful ruler of Mandalore, or will he curse the nation? Will Mando learn to wield the saber? Will Bo-Katan come back to challenge him for it? How will he restore his people's home, if at all? These issues are prominent parts of the upcoming season, and the Darksaber will surely play a big role in this portion of the story.

8 Bo-Katan: The Heir To Mandalore

Image via Disney

One of the side stories in season two revolved around the legacy of the Mandalorian throne. The season three trailer highlights Mando's (Pedro Pascal) self-imposed quest to journey to his people's home world, but there is far more tension lying beneath the surface.

Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) was introduced in season two as the heir to Mandalore, and she is determined to live up to the title. She seeks the Darksaber to back her claim to the throne, a symbol of power signifying the rightful heir. In the finale, Mando wins the weapon, not Bo-Katan, which sets the two at odds. Amidst the highly anticipated confrontation between the pair, audiences are no doubt hoping to see Bo-Katan's arc throughout the course of the next season.

7 Return Of The Jedi: Heroes Of The Past

The Mandalorian is one of the few Star Wars projects featuring a lead character who is not Jedi. Din Djarin, as far as audiences are aware, has no history of being able to wield the Force. In fact, he seldom comes in contact with it, until he meets Grogu (voiced by David Acord). The Foundling acts as the first season's connection to the Force-side of Star Wars. Season two builds upon this and brings in not one but two well-known Jedi.

Mando's search for a master to teach Grogu results in the reappearance of both Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). In the tear-jerking finale, Grogu leaves Mando to learn with Luke. Boba Fett sees Grogu leave his training in favor of reuniting with Din. Audiences are left wondering what happens next to Luke and Ahsoka, and would love to see these Jedi return in the third season.

6 Ahsoka: Her Untold Story

Image via LucasFilm

Ahsoka Tano is a rare legend in the Star Wars realm; she is a powerful Jedi, but she keeps to the shadows far more often than the remaining members of the scattered Order. Her story is told in pieces throughout the Star Wars installments, largely in the animated series.

RELATED: Ahsoka Release Window, Setting, Plot, And Everything We Know So Far

Her appearance in the Mandalorian was a delight for long-time fans. Her battle with Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) ends with Ahsoka asking after the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a villain predominantly featured in Star Wars Rebels. With her anticipated new series on the horizon, audiences are eager to see her story finally brought to light as she faces down the next sinister Star Wars villain.

5 Moff Gideon: Darth Vader Adjacent

Image via LucasFilm

Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) is arguably the Mando-equivalent of Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones). While Darth Vader and Luke wield the force, Mando and Moff Gideon do not. And yet both Star Wars live action villains and heroes are locked in a tense battle between good and evil, one that grows more dire as the stories unfold.

Moff was last seen on his light cruiser, defeated but alive. Boba Fett teased that Moff is now locked in a New Republic prison. And that is pretty much the last fans have heard of him. The cunning and cruel villain has already set large, obscure plans in motion, much of them revolving around Grogu and the potential uses of his blood. He will almost certainly be returning to cause problems in season three, plotting ways to restore the Empire to power.

4 M-Count: Power In The Hands Of The Enemy

The pilot episode of The Mandalorian sends Din on a hunt for Grogu, a young Jedi whose blood is coveted by Imperials. The adventures that follow after Din saves Grogu make it easy to forget how the show started. That is until Grogu is kidnapped by Moff Gideon.

Moff takes Grogu and extracts blood from the Foundling, seeking to gain access to great power. High M-count indicates a strong connection to the Force, and now the enemy has it. In the finale, Din and his allies execute a daring rescue mission to save Grogu and emerge successful. But what about his blood? This question is poised to become a huge factor in the season three story, one that fans desperately want answered.

3 Recurring Characters: Bringing Them Back

Image via Disney+

There are plenty of recurring characters throughout the Star Wars franchise. And while seeing big names like Skywalker and Ahsoka come back, there are still a handful of others that would be great to see.

Characters like Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) were featured in the trailer of season three. Others, such as the classic Star Wars character Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), while not confirmed, would not surprise audiences with their return. Fans delight in asking who else may show up on screen, and wait excitedly to uncover the answer to this question.

2 Weapons: Sinister Forces Lying In Wait

Lightsabers, the Death Star, and the Darksaber are some of the franchise's most well-known and feared weapons. But there is always something new being developed by the enemy.

Moff Gideon introduced the Dark-troopers, manufactured soldiers made that are incredibly difficult to kill. The batch in Moff's possession was destroyed, but the plans, no doubt, still exist. Will new troopers appear? Or, with Grogu's stolen blood, will a more terrifying weapon emerge? Fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see the opposition's next weapon in all its sinister glory come to stop the heroes.

1 The Future: Connections and Foreshadowing

Image via Lucasfilm

As the stakes and plot of The Mandalorian rise from space western to rebellion and war, connections to the sprawling Star Wars franchise continue to grow. Foreshadowing and links to other projects are bound to appear in the upcoming season.

With Mandalore finally being brought to the spotlight and the emergence of Grogu as a new Jedi, fans are wondering how season three will connect to the films featuring a truly corrupt New Republic, and what new storylines are lying in wait. Audiences can rest easy knowing that these and many more of their questions will be answered in the coming weeks.

NEXT: 'Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania' Early Reactions Call It The MCU's 'Star Wars'