After a brief appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, Mando is set to return as our favorite bounty hunter/father in 2023. Star Wars Celebration announced today that The Mandalorian is set to premiere its third season sometime in February early next year, exclusively on Disney+. This comes after a successful Season 2 which ended in December 2020, and the appearance of both Din Djarin and Grogu in Boba Fett this year.

The season will once again be written by Jon Favreau, and Carl Weathers is set to return to the Star Wars universe but once again as a director. We'll also see him appear as his character Greef Karga. Pedro Pascal is, of course, set to return as the titular Mando with baby, and brief youngling, Grogu at his side. Hot on their heels will likely be Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, who is expected to be in a more prominent role. Plus, Christopher Lloyd is expected to appear in a guest star role this season. Filming officially wrapped on March 29, 2022.

Disney showed an exclusive teaser to the attendees at Star Wars Celebration before confirming on Twitter that "The Mandalorian and Grogu [will] continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 on Disney+."

Not much is currently known about the upcoming season, though there's a lot we can surmise from the previous season and Din's appearance in Boba Fett. He is now the wielder of the Darksaber, a weapon that is probably more trouble than its worth. With it being a symbol of the rightful throne of Mandalore, we will see Bo-Katan in some respect, with Katee Sackhoff confirming her character's return to the series during Celebration. Although Din offered Bo-Katan the saber after he won it off of Gideon, she refused it. The only way someone can truly claim and wield the saber is by defeating the previous holder in battle.

On top of that, Grogu is fresh out of training with Luke (Mark Hamill) and has learned a bit about how to use the Force. This will undoubtedly come in handy as the two are flying around the galaxy on jobs and escaping the clutches of Moff Gideon. Gideon and other Imperial remnants will obviously be antagonists to our clan of two. Will the show cross over with any of the other upcoming series? Given that Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) has already appeared in two shows, including The Mandalorian, it's not out of the realm of possibility we might see her again. We might also encounter other characters who will eventually appear in the Ahsoka series, like Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will stream on Disney+ in February 2023.

