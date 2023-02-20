Fans of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian will get to journey into the galaxy with Din Djarin and Grogu once again come March 1, when season 3 premieres on Disney+. With the debut of the popular series’ third installment on the way, executive producer Rick Famuyiwa has revealed that the season will involve bigger adventures for Djarin and Grogu.

In an interview with SFX, the executive producer shared some thoughts on what to expect this season without giving away details. Earlier, it was revealed that season 3 would follow Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu as they adventure across the galaxy, making enemies and meeting old friends, with Grogu using the force to steal snacks from said friends, as revealed in a recent sneak peek. In season 3, viewers will also see how the New Republic struggles to leave the galaxy’s dark history behind. Famuyiwa shed more light on this, saying that X-wing pilot Carson Teva, played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience’s), believes that the Empire is up to something. The executive producer promised that some of what Teva senses will be explored in the upcoming season, revealing that season three will show the continued existence of the Empire, with many of the characters unaware of it.

“There’s certainly something that Teva has been having an ear to in terms of what the Empire may be up to, so yeah, I think we’ll certainly see some of that throughout the season. For now we know that Moff Gideon has been taken away, but the larger forces of what might be out there as the remnant Empire still exist. Something that hangs over some of this season os the question of what that element might be. There are things going on that our characters may not be aware of, but certainly, Teva has some inkling about.”

Promising a bigger adventure this season, Famuyiwa said a lot of elements were introduced, adding that every season they try to tell a story that connects the Star Wars universe. He also teased the possible appearance of more iconic characters like Luke Skywalker. According to him, The Mandalorian's story has always been about the relationship between the bounty hunter and Grogu, and the addition of the iconic characters will always be in service to the story:

“I think every season you try to tell a simple story that connects, I can say that this season has certainly been the biggest yet, the most ambitious yer - it was almost crazy to try to do everything we’ve trite do this season - but I thin that ambition is just driven by wanting to continue to make these stories great. For me, the foundation has always been that simple relationship between Mando and Grogu. The adventures get bigger, and the characters you meet might be as iconic as Luke Skywalker, but it’s always in the service of that simple story. That’s taken us to bigger and bigger places, and certainly, this season is the biggest yet.”

The Mandalorian season three will debut on Disney+ on March 1. Check out the official trailer below: