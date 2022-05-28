The galaxy far, far away is getting a new head honcho. During this year’s Mando+ panel at Star Wars Celebration, the team behind The Mandalorian revealed that Rick Famuyiwa now serves as an executive producer for the upcoming third season, which will premiere in February of 2023. Famuyiwa previously directed three episodes for the show’s first two seasons, having written two of those in season two.

Famuyiwa joins executive producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau — currently the faces of Star Wars on Disney+ — though whether he will continue to write and direct as Favreau and Filoni do on the upcoming third season is unclear. This isn’t Famuyiwa’s first time around the block with executive producing either: he currently serves as executive producer on The Chi, which is entering its fifth season soon.

Not much else about the third season of the hit science-fiction series was revealed, though fans at both Thursday’s Lucasfilm panel and today’s Mando+ panel were treated to exclusive footage from the season, including a look at the return of the villainous Bo-Katan (Katee Sackoff), who seems to be holding a grudge against Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin for his possession of the Darksaber, the ancient weapon that makes him ruler of Mandalore, homeworld of the Mandalorians. And of course, we can expect the return of Grogu, who reunited with his father at the end of The Book of Boba Fett.

Also returning to the galaxy far, far away are Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito as Greef Karga and Moff Gideon, both of whom also appeared at the Mando+ panel. Additionally, Christopher Lloyd — yes, that Christopher Lloyd — is set to appear in an undisclosed role. Maybe time travel is possible amongst all the other wondrous things in the Star Wars universe? And maybe we’ll see Rosario Dawson reappear as Ahsoka Tano, even though she’s gotten her own spinoff series — after all, Jedi have to stick together.

Lucasfilm is understandably keeping the rest of the season under wraps until the show returns in 2023, but fan theories will certainly abound, especially given the connections between The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, and the way the galaxy’s most infamous bounty hunter tied into the reunion between Din and Grogu. But fans will just have to wait and see.

For now, the first two seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+.

