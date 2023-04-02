Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.Everybody was a little puzzled when The Armorer (Emily Swallow) asked Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) to remove her helmet in last week's episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, "The Pirate." That was a significant step taken by the leader of the Children of the Watch, and we know how this particular Mandalorian faction feels about its customs and traditions. So going past that, and not only allowing, but asking someone to remove their helmet, is a big step, symbolizing the need for Mandalorians to unite is more important and urgent than the need to follow ancient rules.

Still, "The Pirate" didn't do much to help us understand what "the Way" really is. We've seen Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) be punished for removing his, even though it was for the purpose of rescuing his own Foundling, Grogu. We also know that protecting a Foundling is protecting the future of Mandalore itself, as the Armorer herself once said, so shouldn't it be understandable that he took his helmet off? (Sure, he took it off in the Season 2 finale in a different context, but we all knew by then he'd be punished anyway.) All these contradictions make following the Way confusing even for Mandalorians, and much more difficult for us to understand.

The Original Way of Mandalore

We've heard Mandalorians saying "this is the Way" countless times by now and in many different situations. What still isn't clear is how many versions of said Way there are, so, when doubts like that arise, we should definitely go back to the basics. The sentence the Children of the Watch constantly say is a reference to the figure they call "Mandalore the Great," an important figure in Mandalore's past and the one that's agreed to have established the rules of what the Way really is — or at least should be. When people say that sentence, they really are referring to "the way of the Mand'alor."

Not much about him is known, though, only the stories and tales relayed orally from generation to generation of Mandalorians. In The Mandalorian, our best sources of information about Mandalore, the Great, are the Armorers — who are keepers of Mandalorian lore — and the Mines of Mandalore. When Din, Grogu, and Bo-Katan arrive at the mythical location beneath the ruins of the Mandalorian capital city of Sundari, she reads the plaque that indicates our most valuable piece of information on this mythical warrior. It was there that he subdued and tamed a Mythosaur and made the skull of the beast the symbol of all Mandalorians.

It's also said that Mandalore the Great, was the first to have led Mandalorians in their series of conflicts against the Jedi. Many customs also originated at that time, with many developments in fighting techniques and armor forging. Mandalorians started wearing the current versions of their armor around that time, and it's safe to assume that applies to the custom of keeping their helmets on at all times, too, as a way of keeping their identity while protecting their whole bodies. Mandalore the Great, is supposed to be the ultimate embodiment of Mandalorian customs and values, even though there are so many gaps in his story, as there often are with oral traditions. Perhaps that's one of the reasons there are so many contradictions in what the Way really is, and how Mandalorians follow it in so many different ways (no pun intended).

How Many Different "Ways" Have We Seen So Far on 'The Mandalorian'?

The answer to this question is too many to count, unfortunately. Over the last weeks, and especially with how confusing this beginning of Season 3 has been, the internet is starting to notice the lack of proper lore on what the Way of the Mandalore really is. Before it began, it seemed that this season would be all about what it really means to be a Mandalorian, but, so far it has relegated this plot to only a few episodes in favor of promoting other kinds of Star Wars references and callbacks.

We've been following Mandalorian plots and storylines for years now, way before The Mandalorian even debuted in 2019. In the animated series The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, many patterns and behaviors had already been established, and the live-action show did very little to settle its differences with previous lore. The Children of the Watch, for example, are a group that originated from the Death Watch, whose members we saw in The Clone Wars walking around without helmets all the time. True Mandalorians can't show their faces, but it's okay for some.

We also know that Mandalorians generally keep to themselves and don't usually like dealing with other cultures and peoples, and we also know they are expansionists by nature. Even so, they have been helping other peoples since the Clone Wars, going so far as even forging alliances with the Jedi, whom "the songs of eons past" tell are supposed to be their ancient enemies. Now, they have even settled a base on Nevarro after saving the planet's people from pirate attacks, agreeing to openly coexist with people from different creeds and help them whenever necessary. So far, we've heard three separate things being described as the heart of Mandalorian culture: weapons, their helmets and armor, and the Forge. So what is it?

The Way of the Mandalore Should Be Central to the Arc of Season 3

The scene in which the Armorer asks Bo-Katan to remove her helmet is extremely emblematic of the problem Season 3 of The Mandalorian has been facing. So far, it seems that the whole Mandalorian issue could be simply solved in a handful of episodes if dealt with in a more straightforward fashion, so minor plots had to be introduced to fill what remained of the season. That amounts to a lot of confusing arcs and less interesting and relevant plots, while things that are central to the series' story, like the Way of the Mandalore, are only now starting to properly develop.

Din Djarin himself has even been relegated to supporting character in these last few episodes, and, despite having removed his helmet before, he is a true believer in the Creed and follows the Way to the letter, whatever that letter is. When the Armorer puts Bo-Katan in the spotlight and states that it's alright for her to remove her helmet because "she travels both worlds," that considerably minimizes Din's efforts so far. She really is worthy of leading and uniting Mandalore, but, if that is indeed to happen, why bother setting Din as the bridge between the Children of the Watch and other Mandalorian factions as Season 2 did, as someone who walks the Way while also understanding the rules could — and should — be bent sometimes?

As for the Armorer, it's understandable that she's just now decided to bend some rules to get the whole Mandalorian band back together, but it does build more confusion about what being a Mandalorian is all about. Series creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are really going to have to slow down on the Easter eggs and callback and start focusing on that, which should be the central plot of The Mandalorian. Either that or this may be what sets off another Mandalorian conflict once they are all together on Mandalore. If that's the plan, so be it, but, as long as the rules and the plot that they are supposed to guide are unclear, the series will continue to feel like it's lost its magic.

New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 come to Disney+ every Wednesday.

