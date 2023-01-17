Star Wars television really took off in 2022, with The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Tales of the Jedi, and Andor all offering a wildly different perspective on the galaxy far, far away. Even though it’s been several years since a Star Wars film has received a theatrical release, the franchise’s popularity hasn’t eroded in the slightest thanks to the success of the television programming on Disney+. This success began back on the day of the platform’s debut when The Mandalorian first debuted. It goes without saying that the release of Season 3 in March is one of the most anticipated television events of the year, and we just got an extended look at what to expect in what’s sure to be a thrilling season.

The second season of The Mandalorian ended with an emotional cliffhanger when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) decided to send the Force-sensitive child Grogu to Luke Skywalker’s academy to train as a Jedi. However, we saw in The Book of Boba Fett that Grogu has returned to his old protector, who now flies in a slick N-1 Starfighter from the planet Naboo. Din may have helped Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) rise to power on Tatooine, but we know that he can’t stay in the same place for too long. Despite the allies he’s accumulated, Din has just as many enemies. Here’s what we expect to see in Season 3 based on the new trailer.

A New Path and A Bigger Galaxy

The opening voiceover from Din mentions that the Mandalorians have been scattered across the galaxy, and we see a few new Mandalorian characters standing together on the edge of a cliff. As we’ve seen in The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Mandalorian, the once noble clan of warriors has been in a period of civil war as various sects vie for the power of the darksaber. Despite removing his helmet at the end of Season 2, Din seems to be accepted by his fellow warriors. However, he states that “the way” is not just one of violence, and that his people must learn to “navigate the galaxy.” It’s here that we see him in his new N-1 Starfighter, complete with Grogu in the astromech droid slot that R2-D2 occupied in The Phantom Menace.

Among the old allies that Din is reuniting with is his old employer, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), who appears to once again be in a position of power (on a planet that we would assume is Nevarro). Karga’s forces may come in handy if Din is planning to take on his rival Mandalorians, and the old recruiter does seem to have a sense of loyalty (there’s even a statue of their former companion IG-11 in the background). Din also has a short encounter with a Kowakian monkey-lizard; it’s probably not Salacious Crumb, unless he somehow managed to escape the destruction of Jabba’s barge in Return of the Jedi.

In addition to another visit to Tatooine as Din and Grogu wave goodbye to Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), there’s a brief few shots of Coruscant. Republic Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), who last appeared in The Book of Boba Fett, mentions that a dark force is rising on the edge of the galaxy, alluding to the Imperial resurgence. Given that we also spot the Imperial recruiter Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), it looks like the seeds of the First Order are already growing. It’s likely that this could tie into the Ahsoka series, as we know that Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) is in pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

A Return to Mandalore

Din still has to redeem himself in the eyes of the clan for his transgressions, and he aims to do this by returning to Mandalore itself. It’s likely that he will need to stand before his clan, the Children of the Sect, but returning to his homeworld also means that there will most likely be an encounter with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). After a brief reunion with The Armorer (Emily Swallow), Din appears to be walking through the caves of Mandalore to perform a spiritual ritual or retrieve an important relic; these are similar to the catacombs where Ahsoka dueled Darth Maul at the end of The Clone Wars.

Din and Grogu appear to be in the midst of a hectic firefight, as they’re pursued by TIE Interceptors on the surface of Mandalore; these ships serve Grand Admiral Thrawn directly, so it’s possible that the Imperial remnant has claimed Mandalore as its own in the aftermath of the Galactic Civil War. We see armies of Mandalorians preparing for combat on the ruins of the surface, and dropping in by jetpack to fly above the city. It’s unclear who they are preparing to battle. Are we about to see a new Mandalorian Civil War, or will Din attempt to unite the clans to face off against the Imperials?

Droids, Jedi, Babu Frik(?), and Grogu’s New Powers

A few stray shots offer up some interesting tidbits. There’s an interesting moment featuring a bar that appears to be entirely occupied by droids (including a few B-1 series battle droids that somehow managed to survive since the end of the Clone Wars). There’s also the return of Babu Frik (or at least another Anzellan droid repairman) from The Rise of Skywalker. Perhaps we will see the droids standing up for themselves with the help of an ally like their Anzellan friend.

A shot of a few Jedi in what appears to be the Jedi Temple amidst Order 66 suggests we’ll be getting another flashback similar to the ones we saw in Obi-Wan Kenobi last year. This could explain how Grogu escaped the Jedi Purge in the first place, as none of the other characters are identifiable from the back. As for Grogu, he’s definitely been learning the ways of the Force, as he jettisons an enemy into the air. Although Grogu had spent some time training with Luke, he ultimately chooses in The Book of Boba Fett to be part of the Mandalorian culture and remain with Din. This is the way!

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres March 1 on Disney+.