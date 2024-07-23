The Big Picture Hasbro unveils new Mandalorian Vintage Collection figures based on Shriek-Hawk team members with 13 accessories.

The new figures include four Mandalorians with blue helmets, jetpacks, and weapons for battle.

The figures, part of four new collectible packs, are available for pre-order starting July 25.

Hasbro has been giving Star Wars fans a dose of nostalgia since 2010 with The Vintage Collection, a brand of collectibles based on the original line of action figures embodying memorable characters and moments from a galaxy far far away. Now, the company is ready to show The Mandalorian viewers the way with a new wave commemorating the show's third season. Collider has the honor of exclusively revealing one of the new products featured in this latest announcement - a pack of four figures and accessories inspired by the elite Shriek-Hawk team of Mandalorians seen throughout the most recent run. It's one of four new collectible packs available for pre-order starting July 25.

In The Mandalorian, the Shriek-Hawks are introduced as a team of jetpack specialists whose main purposes are for scouting or rescue missions, like that of Episode 4, "The Foundling," when Ragnar (Wesley Kimmel) is snatched by an actual Shriek-hawk. Each member boasts a similar, yet slightly different outfit capped with recognizable blue helmets, ensuring there's a little variety among their ranks. Coming in at 3.75 inches tall, the figures also feature 13 accessories to customize them for play or display. Included in the box are jetpacks for all four as well as enough blasters and other weapons to go around when they're needed in battle. As is the case with everything in the Vintage Collection, both the products and packaging sport premium detail and design and collector-grade deco perfect for placement on shelves anywhere.

The Shriek-Hawks will also be joined by a few other fan-favorite characters from the show and a memorable setpiece. Hasbro Pulse unveiled new figures of the titular Mando himself, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) which will be sold separately. However, both of them fit directly with the third and final new release - a special set based on the hallway of Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) Imperial Light Cruiser. The Mandalorians can be set up for battle within the piece alongside a Mandolorian privateer and two accessories included in the bundle. All of this is expected to be shipped out sometime in the fall.

What Does the Future Hold for 'The Mandalorian'?

Although Season 3 of The Mandalorian failed to hit the mark for many fans thanks to an increasingly convoluted and disjointed narrative, among other issues, there's still more to look forward to from Din and Grogu. Season 4 is already written and production shouldn't be far off now that the writer's and actor's strikes have both been resolved. However, all eyes will be on the pair's jump to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu coming on May 22, 2026, from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Little is known about the film other than that it could build on the storylines already featured in the show as well as other "Mando-verse" properties like The Book of Boba-Fett and Ahsoka, but it may have some extra star power coming. Sigourney Weaver was reportedly in talks for a major role opposite Pascal, though there's no indication what that role could be.

The Shriek-Hawk pack of The Mandalorian Vintage Collection figures will be available to pre-order exclusively on Amazon on June 25 at 11 AM ET for $64.99. Meanwhile, the other three will be up on Hasbro Pulse at the same time and found at participating retailers when the figures are officially released. Get an exclusive look at the Shriek-Hawk figures in the gallery above.

The Mandalorian The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic. Release Date November 12, 2019 Cast Pedro Pascal , Carl Weathers , Giancarlo Esposito , Misty Rosas , Temuera Morrison , Omid Abtahi Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 3

