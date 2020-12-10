During the Lucasfilm portion of the Disney Investor Day presentation, Kathleen Kennedy announced a pair of spin-offs for their hit Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian – Ahsoka and the intriguing-sounding Rangers of the Old Republic. Both new series will be overseen by Mandalorian vets Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau and both sound like a lot of fun.

While no concrete details have been released, we’re guessing that Rangers of the Old Republic will center around Sector Rangers, a sort of intergalactic police force established by the Galactic Republic prior to the Clone Wars. That’s right – they’re taking it back, baby! A Star Wars space procedural? Sign us up please.

You’ll know more when we do.

