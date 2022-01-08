The Book of Boba Fett is currently the center of the Star Wars universe and the 3rd season of The Mandalorian does not premiere until later this year, but to hold fans over till then, Hasbro is releasing the ultimate collector's item. The toy company has spoiled fans over the years with the Star Wars Black Series line of action figures, but Hasbro is now putting out a Mandalorian-themed Potato Head set to release in February and it is putting the rest of the galaxy to shame.

The Potato Head officially dubbed “ The Yamdalorian” comes with the infamous Mandalorian armor which includes a cape, helmet, boots, and a pouch. The pouch is significant because the best part of this figure is that it comes with a little Tot dressed like our favorite Baby Yoda Grogu. Just when you thought Grogu could not get any cuter, Hasbro hits us with this and, just like in the show, The Yamdalorian can carry the adorable creature to your heart’s content.

While seeing the usual bug eyes of Potato Head going through the Mandalorian helmet is hilariously creepy, Grogu’s endlessly lovable Tot status more than offsets that initial feeling. Also, you can remove the helmet all together going for a more casual Mando look as the figure comes with the classic Potato Head red nose, pink ears, and bushy mustache as well.

This is not the first time Hasbro has turned Star Wars characters into Potato Heads as we have seen the likes of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker get the same treatment, but there is something extra funny about this rugged bounty hunter turning into a potato. Now fans can recreate all the iconic scenes from the series thus far in the most absurd way possible. This includes the jaw-dropping final scene with Skywalker himself and hopefully, this means that there is a Boba Fett Potato Head for us to rule over the criminal underworld of Tatooine within the near future.

The Yamdalorian and the Tot is priced at $15.99 and you can pre-order the newest addition to the Potato Head family on Hasbro’s website here. For all the latest news on The Mandalorian and its list of ever-expanding merchandise, stick with Collider. Check out the additional images below:

