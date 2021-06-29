The new trailer for Mandibles, the latest strange comedic film from Rubber and Deerskin director Quentin Dupieux has been released. The film had its debut at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, and now, it's getting a world debut later this summer. Those who love CGI pets and slapstick comedy are going to be flying to their local theatres in order to check this one out.

Mandibles shows the two main characters Jean-Gab (David Marsais) and Manu (Grégoire Ludig) finding a giant fly in the trunk of an old jalopy. Yes, a fly, as in the annoying insect that goes "buzz" and loves all things stinky. It's adorably endearing in a "so ugly it's cute" sort of way, and the two men (who seem like the French doppelgangers of Lloyd and Harry from Dumb and Dumber) decide to train it and adopt it as their pet.

According to what we see in the trailer, though, there's so much more to this move than two simple men adopting a large pet fly. After a few short clips of the men befriending and trying to train their new insect pet, they end up becoming the unexpected house guests of two beautiful women due to a case of mistaken identity. The brother and a third woman are immediately suspicious, and want Jean-Gab and Manu to leave ASAP. A series of wacky hijinks ensue, as one would expect.

It's certainly an intriguing concept, and the movie appears to feature a delightfully quirky ensemble cast. Plus Dupieux's films are always so weird, they almost have to be seen to be believed. Mandibles comes out on July 23. Check out the official trailer below.

