The Big Picture The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is set to hit theaters in May 2026, marking a return to Star Wars' May release tradition.

Footage shown at D23 included Din Djarin and Grogu scenes, fights with snowtroopers, and the return of Zeb.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film will center on Din Djarin and Grogu, continuing their story from the popular Disney+ series.

This evening at D23, Disney and Lucasfilm thrilled Star Wars fans with an eagerly anticipated update on The Mandalorian & Grogu, the big-screen adaptation of Jon Favreau's hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. The film, set to blast into theaters on May 22, 2026, will mark the first new Star Wars theatrical release since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Filming has officially begun on the new Star Wars film, and D23 attendees were shown some of the first footage. According to Collider's Aidan Kelley who was in attendance, the footage included Din Djarin and Grogu relaxing together before a sizzle reel featuring fights with snowtroopers, the return of Zeb, and Din riding an AT-AT, with Grogu and Babu Frik.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will not only kick off the summer movie season of 2026 but also marks a return to Star Wars' roots with a May release, harking back to the original 1977 film and its sequels, all of which dominated the box office during the summer months. This shift is a departure from Disney's recent trend of Christmas releases for the franchise, a pattern that began with the Star Wars sequel trilogy and continued through Rogue One and Solo.

What We Know About 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'

The film will center on Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian played by Pedro Pascal, and Grogu, the Force-sensitive alien kiddo who has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Djarin, who seemingly retired at the end of the third season of the series, is expected to take center stage once again alongside his adopted son.

Given the film's roots in the Disney+ series, it's likely that The Mandalorian & Grogu will also revisit some of the storylines and characters introduced in the show’s first three seasons. This includes Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze and her quest to rebuild Mandalore, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and her pursuit of the elusive Grand Admiral Thrawn (played by Lars Mikkelsen), and the sinister Imperial experiments from which Djarin originally rescued Grogu—experiments that could have ties to the resurrection of Emperor Palpatine.

Behind the camera, The Mandalorian & Grogu will be steered by Jon Favreau, who is not only directing but also co-writing the film alongside Dave Filoni, the Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer. Favreau and Filoni have been instrumental in the success of the Disney+ Star Wars series, and their continued collaboration on this project is a promising sign for fans eager to see where the story will go next.

