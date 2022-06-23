Showtime has just ordered a pilot for a series called Seasoned, starring Mandy Patinkin and his real-life wife, Kathryn Grody. The show is said to be inspired by the over 40-year marriage between Patinkin and Grody and will follow the couple as they take in the humorous experiences of life. Ewen Wright is co-creating and co-writing the show alongside Gideon Grody-Patinkin, the son of the subjects of the scripted comedy. Production on the pilot is set to begin in July. Patinkin and Grody have recently come into the public eye as a duo after going viral on various social media platforms including TikTok. The pilot is said to contain the essence of what made the couple's social media posts so special and relatable.

Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc., announced the project earlier today. Levine spoke about the upcoming pilot, saying:

"Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny, and inspired social media posts. Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging, and grappling with the indignities of everyday life. We are thrilled to welcome them back to Showtime, along with their talented son Gideon and his partner Ewen who are expanding their posts into a half-hour comedy pilot for us.”

Jax Media is producing the pilot for Showtime. The pilot will be directed by Wright and produced by Jake Fuller. Wright, Patinkin, Grody, and Grody-Patinkin all serve as executive producers as well. Patinkin is an acclaimed actor most known for appearing in the film The Princess Bride, as well as the shows Homeland and Dead Like Me, while Grody is an Obie Award-winning actress and writer. Patinkin and Grody's joint TikTok account, which has the name mandypatinktok, is verified and has over 1.8 million followers. It is currently not clear how the show will relate to the couple's social media presence.

No other cast members, or any other details such as a release date, seem to be known at this time, but stay tuned at Collider for more information!

Check out the synopsis for Seasoned below: