If you thought Hulu was losing momentum on creating original programming, you would be wrong. The network just announced that it has given the thumbs-up for the pilot episode of a new drama called Career Opportunities in Murder & Mayhem. But don't get too attached to that moniker, because it's just a working title for right now. It will star Mandy Patinkin, Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou, and Rahul Kohli.

The premise of the show sounds fairly interesting — especially if you are a literature buff who enjoys murder mystery novels like And Then There Were None, The Westing Game, or Murder on the Orient Express. The pilot, however, won't be taking place in a mysterious mansion or onboard a moving train; instead, it will be happening on a high-class ocean liner cruising the Mediterranean with a passenger roster of only the most powerful and wealthy people on the planet. And at least one of them will be murdered.

Patinkin will be portraying the once greatest (not just great, greatest) detective Rufus Cotesworth. Beane, best known for roles on God Friended Me and The Flash, will be playing his young protege. And if Patinkin doesn't portray Cotesworth as a perfect cross between Sherlock Holmes and Detective Poirot, we will be very disappointed. Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss (Stumptown) will be writing the script which will be directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man, 500 Days of Summer). Weiss and McAdams will executive produce and serve as showrunners. Webb also executive produces alongside Mark Martin via his Black Lamb productions, part of his overall deal at ABC Signature.

Since everything is still in pre-production, it's unsure when the pilot will start filming or whether it will be greenlit by Hulu for a full series run. Stay tuned to Collider for more reporting on this upcoming project.

