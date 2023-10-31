The Big Picture McFarlane Toys has released a new premium figure of Nicolas Cage's character from the cult horror movie Mandy, complete with a blood-soaked base and a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The return of McFarlane's Movie Maniacs line, which originally focused on horror figures, has been great for collectors, offering affordable prices and extra haunting goodies.

The limited edition Red Miller figure is expected to be popular among collectors, with only 3000 pieces available, and given Nicolas Cage's popularity, it is likely to sell out quickly.

There have been so many popular cult horror movies that have taken the genre by storm in recent years. Arguably the biggest example of this was Mandy starring Nicolas Cage. The 2018 Shudder produced horror revenge thriller has been one of the finest examples of the modern genre. Now McFarlane Toys has immortalized Cage’s Red Miller in blood-soaked plastic with a new premium figure.

A part of McFarlane’s “Movie Maniacs” line, the Gold Label figure sees Cage as depicted in the murder happy revenge tour. The six-inch Red comes with a painted backdrop, a blood-red environment base with Mandy smeared across the front, and an art card with a numbered certificate of authenticity. The figure is even holding Red’s signature battle-ax from the film as he prepares to get revenge for his dead wife Mandy.

The Movie Maniacs line was an older McFarlane brand that was solely focused on horror. From Michael Myers to Ghostface, these were some of the best horror figures around in the late 90s and early 2000s. The line made a comeback this year with a much wider scope. Not just focused on horror, the new version has produced figures for Ted Lesso, Looney Tunes, Lord of the Rings, and The Goonies. However, Movie Maniacs has returned to horror with their recent Pennywise figure as depicted in Warner Brothers’ IT reboot. Now with Mandy, hopefully this is a good sign that McFarlane will be doing more horror figures in the future.

McFarlane's Movie Maniacs Return Has Been Great for Collectors

The figure's collectible cards come with their own display stands, and the figure stand itself makes you feel like you’ve dropped in the middle of Mandy. This line, like most of McFarlane’s popular brands including DC Multiverse, have been great for collectors. Not only for the affordable price, but all the extra haunting goodies that come with them. These figures don’t have any articulation, but particularly Red’s figure puts Cage in the coolest position imaginable.

The older original figures like Leatherface and Freddy Krueger can go anywhere from $50 to $120 USD separately on the secondary market, but a lot of collectors on sites like eBay are selling the sets in bulk for as low as $200. It remains to be seen if any figures in the new Movie Maniacs wave will ever be that collectible, but Red’s limited to 3000 pieces. Given how popular Cage is, collectors may very well flock to the figure with gory glee.

Where’s ‘Mandy’ Streaming?

Mandy’s currently streaming on Shudder, but you can also purchase the film on Blu-ray on Amazon. When the film released this revenge thriller was praised for its insane story, creative visuals, and Cage’s brilliant performance. Mandy holds a certified fresh rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Red’s McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs figure is up for pre-order now on their website for $24.99 USD. It will ship in December 2023 and is McFarlane Store exclusive.