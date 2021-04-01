Action-RPG Maneater will give you even more tools to wreak havoc on the coast with Truth Quest, the DLC developer Tripwire Interactive has been teasing for months now, which will release this summer. That means we live in a beautiful moment in history where we can not only play a shark simulator, but also expect new ways to devour humans to be added to the base game.

Maneater puts you in control of a baby shark that needs to eat, grow and get new abilities, while you explore an open world filled with tasty humans and seek revenge against the shark hunter who killed your family. It’s a wacky concept, for sure, but a fun one, allowing the player to find new and gruesome ways to devour every unlucky swimmer on their way. The DLC Truth Quest will expand all the best elements from Maneater, making the experience even more satisfying for the fans.

Truth Quest will increase the level cap of Maneater from 30 to 40, with the maximum shark size also increased to show you how much more powerful you can become. There’ll be five new organ evolutions to transform your shark into the best killing machine you can think of, with one extra organ slot added at level 40. With new powers come new challenges, and a new “Uber” Apex Predator will be part of the wildlife, as will next evolved hunt creatures. The military forces for bounty hunters will also get an upgrade, being able to launch attacks from beaches and fortifications, while helicopters hunt you from the air.

No good carnage would be complete without the perfect arena, and Truth Quest will expand even more the open-world of Maneater. The coastal city of Port Clovis is getting a new region, added to the previous eight, with two new chapters for the story and two new objective types for the missions: “Failure to Communicate”, in which you have to destroy a set target; and “Time Trial”, which will challenge you to swim through rings before time runs out.

Truth Quest's story mode will focus on investigative journalist Trip Westhaven, once again dubbed by Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live, Rick and Morty, Archer). After the explosive conclusion of Maneater’s base story, Trip decides to uncover the secrets about the government experience on animals, trying to prove the rumors about super sharks are true. According to the official synopsis, “Trip Westhaven, driven to the brink of madness, fires up his ViewTube channel ‘Truth Quest’, to take his followers, the ‘Questers’ into deep waters in an effort to uncover the dark secrets behind this whale of a tale.”

Maneater’s first DLC will release this summer for the PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S console systems, as well as PC (via Epic Games Store). This will be the perfect opportunity to go back to the game or give the Shark-Action-RPG a chance, with all the goodies the DLC includes. As soon as a release date for Maneater’s DLC Truth Quest is officially confirmed, you’ll get to know about it here at Collider.

