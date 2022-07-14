You're going to want a bite of this. Saban films has just released a new trailer for Maneater, the new horror thriller that will renew your post-Jaws vow to never, ever go into the ocean. Maneater will be released to theaters, on demand, and digital on August 26, 2022, just in time to catch the tail end of summer.

The new trailer, released today, gives us a glimpse of a beach vacation gone wrong. It all starts, of course, with blue skies, white sand, and crystal clear water. But what lies beneath is a behemoth beast with a proclivity for eating anyone unwise enough to venture into the surf. The trailer starts with a woman jumping off a cliff, into the ocean, and goes on to show various people enjoying their time at the beach, resting on boogie boards and floating in dinghies, but ominous music plays in the background, teasing the danger that lies beneath the surface. The trailer continues, with a fake-out scare and a dolphin (how cute) but soon spirals into a peak at the absolute mayhem in store for the film's main characters.

Maneater will tell the story of Jesse, a woman who, in an attempt to recoup her ego after a broken engagement, goes on what would be her romantic beach side hneymoon with a group of friends. However, Jesse's attempt to get her groove back will, unfortunately, lead to a whole new, and perhaps more urgent disaster than a broken relationship. In the midst of her would-be honeymoon, Jesse will have to face off against a man-eating shark.

Australian actress Nicky Whelan stars in the film. She has previously starred in such films as The Binge and the very underrated Farrelly brothers' film Hall Pass, which stars Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis. Maneater also stars Trace Adkins, who is perhaps best known for his work as a country singer, as well as Jeff Fahey and Shane West. The film is written and directed by Justin Lee, who has previously written such films as The Most Dangerous Game, an adaptation of a classic short story that is set to be released later this year, and Final Kill.

Maneater will be released to theaters, on demand, and digital on August 26, 2022. Until then, you can check out the new trailer and poster for the film below.