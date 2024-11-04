Anime is a growing trend in many countries, garnering attention from viewers globally. With anime popularity originating with shōnen like Dragon Ball and One Piece, other manga have finally earned their own anime adaption be it for their intriguing premise, beautiful and heartfelt stories, or because of their growing popularity.

However, while this is the case, there are also plenty of manga that deserve their own anime adaption. Some of these manga have been in the manga scene for decades, with others barely starting out but are still well-deserved of their own anime adaptions. Some of these manga are by authors of already-famous works, like Sui Ishida of Tokyo Ghoul. However long these manga have been on the market for, it's surprising that these manga have not yet received an anime adaption.

10 Cat + Gamer (2018-2022)

Written by Wataru Nadatani

Twenty-nine-year-old Riko is an office worker who lives by playing video games. One day, she finds a stray kitten in a parking lot, and next thing she knows, this kitten is hers. Riko uses her video game experience and knowledge to help care for this sweet feline companion.

Viewers would enjoy a fully voice-acted anime featuring a cat.

Cat + Gamer could easily work as a slice of life or episodic series. Similar to My Roommate Is a Cat, Cat + Gamer could easily be replicated in a similar format. After all, cats are becoming popular in the manga and anime world—take a look at A Story of Seven Lives, Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten, Night of the Living Cats, and A Man & His Cat, among many others. Cat + Gamer is a refreshing and wholesome story. Viewers would enjoy a fully voice-acted anime featuring a cat.

9 Blackguard (2019-2021)

Written by Ryo Hanada

Blackguard follows Minami, an extremely powerful guard who is part of the effort to save humanity from shoujo—murderous ape-looking creatures. Those bitten by a shoujo turn immediately, give or take a few seconds. Humanity is slowly dwindling, and though Minami has shown incredible prowess, there’s one problem: he constantly wants to die.

Blackguard is a manga series written by Ryo Hanada who also wrote Devil’s Line, a well-known seinen. While it is vastly different in terms of length and story, Blackguard is an intriguing concept that resembles Attack on Titan more than anything else. It has interesting lore and a diverse cast of characters that are easy to love and care about. Though short, Blackguard has the potential to be a excellent anime in the same vein as AoT. Not to mention, its short story could be told in a meaningful way.

8 Queen’s Quality (2014 - Present)

Written by Kyousuke Motomi

Queen’s Quality follows the cleaning crew of Fumi and Kyutaro as they navigate the mental barriers of people who inhibit a certain darkness within them that spawns messes in another reality. However, Fumi discovers that she has the Queen dormant inside her, an extraordinaire “sweeper” who has the power to control the minds of others. With this information, many other sweepers want to claim Fumi’s power, putting her and others in the line of danger.

Queen’s Quality was previously known as QQ Sweeper for the first three volumes. After the third volume, the series picked up a more marketable name, Queen’s Quality. While Queen’s Quality may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the series itself would make for a great anime as it features beautifully choreographed battles that would look great on screen. Not to mention, the romance is reminiscent of those seen in other popular shōjos, like Ouran High School Host Club, My Happy Marriage, and Yona of the Dawn. Queen’s Quality would make for a beautifully animated series, and its unique plot deserves to be noticed by a wider audience. For wholesome romances, Queen’s Quality is deserving.

7 Red River (1995-2002)

Written by Chie Shinohara

Red River follows fifteen-year-old Yuri Suzuki, a young woman who has time-traveled to the past during the reign of King Suppiluliuma. Summoned by Queen Nakia of that time period to be used as a human sacrifice, Yuri manages to escape her time and time again, while making everyone believe she is the goddess Ishtar.

A unique premise and a beautiful yet classic art style, and no studio has thought to adapt it yet.

So many isekai have been adapted to animation that it’s a surprise Red River isn’t one of them. A unique premise and a beautiful yet classic art style, and no studio has thought to adapt it yet. This is especially shocking, considering Red River is back in print in the form of omnibuses. For those who love pure fantasy and romance, Red River is a thrilling read.

6 Remina (2004-2005)

Written by Junji Ito

A scientist discovers a new red plant and decides to name it after his daughter, Remina Oguro. Despite the fame and adoration that comes with it, Remina becomes the target of hate when the new planet is heading towards Earth.

Remina is another popular horror manga written by the famous horror mangaka Junji Ito. Like Tomie and Uzumaki, Remina is another psychological horror that will unsettle readers. It’s surprising that this manga is not yet adapted to the big screen, and it being based on a cult that is willing to sacrifice an innocent woman to appease a planet makes Remina that much more horrifying.

5 Mao (2019 - Present)

Written by Rumiko Takahashi

Mao follows young Nanoka as she accidentally travels to the past when she walks through a gate that unknowingly leads her to the Taisho era. This led to Nanoka meeting stubborn onmyoji Mao, who serves to protect others while uncovering the secrets of his mysterious past.

Mao is written by the popular Rumiko Takahashi, who is known for penning other manga like InuYasha, Urusei Yatsura, and Ranma 1/2, among several others. Most of her works have been adapted into anime, which is why it's surprising that, despite Takahashi's success, Mao is not yet being prepared for an anime adaption. A beautiful, action-packed manga, fans of Takahashi's works will love Mao.

4 Fire Punch (2016-2018)

Written by Tatsuki Fujimoto

Earth has been frozen over by a supposed ice witch. Two orphans, Agni and Luna, are born with blessings similar to the ice witch. Their blessing is the power to regenerate. However, after their village is set aflame, Agni is the only to survive due to his impressive regenerative ability. The only problem is, Agni is eternally on fire, and he seeks vengeance against the one who crossed him.

Fire Punch is a series that was not ready to be received by the audience at the time that it was published. Before the success of Chainsaw Man, not very many batted an eye at Fire Punch, due to the dark content. Still, like Chainsaw Man, even in the darkest of moments is hope and optimism, creating for a meaningful work that deserves just as much screen time as the latter series.

3 The King’s Beast (2019 - Present)

Written by Rei Toma

Rangetsu seeks vengeance for her twin brother after he is murdered following his service to Prince Tenyou. In order to avenge her brother, Rangetsu must disguise herself as a man so that she may infiltrate the palace.

This manga was released around the same time as the popular SpyxFamily, though it hasn't garnered as much attention despite it having an equally gripping plot.

The King's Beast is a beautifully drawn manga that would undoubtedly look just as beautiful on screen. This manga was released around the same time as the popular SpyxFamily, though it hasn't garnered as much attention despite it having an equally gripping plot. Murder mysteries are always fun to read about, and Rangetsu is a compelling enough lead that it's hard for one not to find themselves enthralled by the world she lives in.

2 Choujin X (2021 - Present)

Written by Sui Ishida

In a world where there are humans with supernatural powers called Choujin, Azuma Higashi and Tokio Kurohara are good friends with completely different personalities. However, one day, they come across a threatening Choujin, and the two friends become Choujins themselves.

Sui Ishida is known for writing Tokyo Ghoul, another horror manga series about a violent yet powerful species of humanoid creatures. As always, Ishida's art is detailed and eye-catching, and at times, it can have a gritty art style that matches the tone of the story. Not to mention, Choujin X has a promising premise and story to tell. It might not be Tokyo Ghoul, but Choujin X is good enough to stand on its own, and it's definitely another one of Ishida's manga that deserves an adaption—one that is preferably miles better than Tokyo Ghoul's on-screen adaption.

1 REAL (1999 - Present)

Written by Takehiko Inoue

Takahashi Hisanobu was once a leader of a basketball team but has paralysis below the chest; Togawa Kiyoharu was a sprinter who lost his leg to amputation because of osteosarcoma; and Tomomi Nomiya is a delinquent dropout who faces the psychological repercussions of an accident. These three young men who know disability and prejudice gather together with one common interest: basketball.

With gritty yet realistic art, Inoue's Real is a manga that connects deeply to its readers.

Real (a.k.a, REAL) is a manga series that deals with real, raw emotions in their lives due to their conditions. With gritty yet realistic art, Inoue's Real is a manga that connects deeply to its readers. It's a groundbreaking masterpiece that will make readers emotional upon reading it, and it definitely makes readers who are also going through their own problems feel seen. This manga deserves its own anime adaption for how unique and emotionally real it is.

