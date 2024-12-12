Anime is more popular than ever, reaching audiences around the world with its creative stories and mesmerizing visuals. However, most anime is adapted from manga, essentially Japanese comics that either get new chapters every week or month, which compile into a long-running story. Manga is the true artistic expression of the author, providing beautiful art, a compact plot, and a wonderful reading experience.

Because anime is more mainstream, has broader appeal, and adapts the manga, many fans don't bother reading the source material. However, they are missing out because the story is in its complete state, without any content cut. There are so many series, and many mangas have yet to be adapted; in fact, some may never get that honor. These ten manga series have yet to get an anime, but they have proven to be of the highest quality in art, story, vibe, creativity, and importance.

10 'Veil' (2019)

Creator: Ikumi Fukuda

X, formerly Twitter, is a space for many users to post whatever they want, which also makes it an excellent home for artists to share their work. However, Ikumi Fukuda's work would gain massive recognition on the platform, resulting in a publisher picking up her work and compiling it into volumes. The manga follows Emma, a blind woman, and Aleksander, a police officer and their daily romantic lives.

Veil has no plot but instead offers fans snippets into the lives of this couple. This series is a visual delight that encourages fans to take their time enjoying the stunning art and the gorgeous vibe. Veil is the most recent manga on this list, but it has quickly established itself with its phenomenal art style and color scheme. With clear French and 20th-century inspirations, this manga is an elegant masterpiece that readers should simply take in and enjoy.

9 'Spirit Circle' (2012)

Creator: Satoshi Mizukami

Image via Shōnen Gahōsha

Reincarnation and Isekai anime are currently all the rage, offering unique stories and an escapist fantasy. Spirit Circle is an unassuming manga that uses these themes to tell a story incorporating many genres. Yuuta can see ghosts, but when he meets an exchange student, he is mysteriously drawn towards her. It turns out that the two have an eternal feud spanning multiple lives, setting Yuuta on a journey of discovery to learn about their hatred.

Spirit Circle is a forgotten series buried under countless more mainstream hits, which is unfortunate because it is one of the most underrated manga ever. The art is basic, but the story and characters make up for it in a big way, providing an entertaining mystery and action adventure. Watching the dots connect is a rewarding experience, and with only six volumes, fans can easily binge this series in no time.

8 'A Bride's Story' (2008)

Creator: Kaoru Mori

Image via Aokishi

There aren't enough historical anime that accurately depict specific periods. However, this genre is becoming more popular with manga like Vinland Saga and Kingdom. A Bride's Story is another historical manga yet to be animated, which follows a Nomadic tribe near the Caspian Sea. With many different romantic storylines, the main focus is on the brides of this time, specifically the arranged marriage between Amir, a 20-year-old woman, and Karluk, a 12-year-old boy.

While the premise sounds a bit disturbing, the series is so good that it would benefit fans to think in the mindset of the time. Even if fans can't get past the unsettling age gap, there are plenty of other plotlines to enjoy, from wholesome daily antics to tragic journeys and dramatic moments. The art is elegant, with fantastic attention to detail, but the story is also incredibly well-researched, resulting in one of the greatest slice-of-life manga.

7 'Real' (1999)

Creator: Takehiko Inoue

Image via Viz Media

Basketball is one of the world's biggest sports, with a big following in Japan, primarily thanks to the groundbreaking manga and anime Slam Dunk by Takehiko Inoue. Fans will know just how good that series is if they watch it, but if they are hurting for something similar, Real is another basketball manga by the same author. It follows three young men striving to achieve their dreams, even if some are paralyzed.

Real isn't just an entertaining manga about basketball; it's an emotional and important series that follows the trauma and disabilities of its main characters as they struggle to overcome their daily obstacles. From physical to mental challenges, this manga manages to tell a deeply touching story that will inspire and relate to every reader. Real is a must-read masterpiece and one of the best sports manga, begging for an anime adaptation.