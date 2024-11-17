The Netflix documentary The Manhattan Alien Abduction focuses on the abduction of Linda Napolitano, a woman whose claims sparked a lot of debate in the UFO community. Napolitano claims that in November 1989, three aliens abducted her from her New York apartment and did experiments. There were allegedly 23 witnesses to her abduction, which were documented by the prominent Ufologist Budd Hopkins. In the new three-part series by Vivienne Perry and Daniel Vernon, the abduction is explored through testimony from Napolitano and others. However, the real story behind the docuseries is one of tension thanks to the contradictory claims of Linda Napolitano, and Budd Hopkins' ex-wife.

Inside the Connection Between Budd Hopkins and Linda Napolitano’s Alien Encounter

Napolitano says the abduction happened early in the morning on November 30. She claims three extraterrestrial beings kidnapped her from the 12th floor of her downtown apartment. Napolitano allegedly was beamed up through the sky by the extraterrestrial's spaceship. The beings experimented on her before returning her to her bedroom. At least, that's how the story goes from Linda's perspective. The new Netflix documentary isn't the only documentation of this incident. The case was brought to light largely thanks to Budd Hopkins, who initially documented it back in 1997 through the book Witnessed: The True Story of the Brooklyn Bridge Abduction by Budd Hopkins. Hopkins was a well-known Ufologist, and his seal of approval brought a lot of weight to Linda's claims. Hopkins was instrumental in Napolitano's case, and he even helped accumulate evidence of her abduction. However, the validity of these claims is another matter entirely. He also had a close relationship with Napolitano before he died in 2011.

The November abduction wasn't the first time Napolitano had an extraterrestrial experience. Napolitano actually sent a letter to Hopkins the April before her alleged abduction. This letter described her encounter during a week in the Catskills 13 years before these events. After her first alien encounter, Napolitano claimed to find a strange bump on the side of her nose. When the bump was X-rayed, it was revealed that there had likely been a small foreign object lodged inside. However, when a specialist tried to remove the object, the object was gone. Hopkins took this as a confirmation that aliens had implanted something inside of her nostril, regardless of the fact the object had been removed. After that, Napolitano began attending a support group for abductees by Hopkins.

Who Saw the Abduction? The 23 Witnesses Behind the Manhattan UFO Case

After the 1989 incident, Hopkins' proof of the abduction relied on the 23 people who allegedly came forward with claims they witnessed her floating through the Manhattan sky, just over the Brooklyn Bridge. However, these claims could be easily questioned. The major issue is none of the witnesses have ever been identified. Since the witnesses cannot be verified, this led to widespread speculation regarding the case. Two men provided the most compelling testimonies out of the twenty-three witnesses. They were two security guards, referred to as Richard and Dan, who were parked nearby guarding UN Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, and both communicated exclusively through letters to Hopkins.

Even in Hopkins' original book, pseudonyms were used for all witnesses, which just led to more skepticism surrounding the case. Napolitano herself buckled down and claimed some real witnesses saw her that night in November. However, there are even inconsistencies in Hopkins' book itself. For example, the descriptions given by several witnesses from that night all differ slightly, which is showcased in the docuseries. While some may have claimed to see Napolitano floating up above the Brooklyn Bridge, one woman claims she only saw a bright light through her curtains.

Carol Rainey Challenges the Manhattan Abduction Story

The new docuseries features testimony from Hopkins' ex-wife Carol Rainey, who seeks to debunk Napolitano's claims. Rainey claims the whole thing was a hoax and even blamed Napolitano. Rainey was also a filmmaker, so she documented her husband's exploration of Napolitano before she died in 2023. Rainey recalls in the series that she believed Napolitano's story at first, but over time, questions began to arise.

In the docuseries, Rainey explains Hopkins often hypnotized numerous people as part of his work to uncover abduction stories and claims Napolitano didn't seem genuinely hypnotized. Instead, Napolitano seemed to mimic others who had been hypnotized. It was obvious to Rainey that Budd was not looking at this case through an objective lens. On the other hand, Napolitano vehemently denied Rainey's accusations throughout the documentary, claiming Rainey was using the case to get even with Budd. Napolitano even sued Netflix ahead of the premiere of The Manhattan Alien Abduction, claiming the project defames her. Since Rainey is such a central figure in this docuseries, the clash between Rainey and Napolitano's stories plays a primary role in the debate of whether Napolitano was abducted back in November 1989.

In the ufologist community at large, most believe Napolitano's story was likely a well-conducted hoax. Despite the extensive pool of alleged witnesses, no concrete evidence ever came to fruition. Regardless, Linda Napolitano has never wavered when explaining what she believed happened that fateful November night. Her claims surrounding the alien abduction are over 20 years old now, and whether you are a believer in the extraterrestrial or a skeptic, Linda Napolitano's case is a fascinating exploration of the weird and unknown.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

