After consuming the culture, demolishing the box office, and garnering every kind of critical acclaim possible, it goes without saying that Oppenheimer is likely the most popular version of the Manhattan Project's story ever put to screen. If you are the other Oppy-heads in the world and are in desperate need of more J. Robert Oppenheimer-related content, then I've got... mostly great news for you. In 2014, a short-lived TV series premiered that told a somewhat fictionalized version of the Manhattan Project story. That show is WGN's Manhattan, a show that has largely been forgotten since it was canceled. Now that a figure like Oppenheimer is strangely all the rage, there's no better time to dig into loads of other fantastic movies and TV shows based around his legacy. Out of all of them, Manhattan is one of the very best.

Just before biopics completely engulfed the prestige movie and TV culture like they started to in the mid to late 2010s, these stories were occasionally told on the small screen in a long-form narrative. Manhattan might not be the longest series ever made, running only two seasons total, but it covers a lot more ground than Oppenheimer's three hours. This gets a little tricky though, as the ground that Manhattan is covering doesn't always root itself in solid fact.

Instead, the series focuses on the scientists based at Project Y, the laboratory that built the first atomic bombs, and their lives with their families in the town of Los Alamos, New Mexico. Here, the government and scientists work together on the bomb, while the families are withheld knowledge about what's actually going on. In the middle of it all, Frank Winter (John Benjamin Hickey) and Charlie Isaacs (Ashley Zukerman) compete to be the ones who create the first "implosion design weapon" (nuclear weapon). Historical figures like J. Robert Oppenheimer (Daniel London) are referenced and occasionally portrayed in Manhattan, but by and large, this show is more inspired by the real-life events that took place at Los Alamos.

Did 'Manhattan' Ever Stand a Chance at Gaining a Large Audience?

When it comes to firing up a historical movie, even if you aren't all that interested in the subject at hand, at the very least, it'll be over in 90 minutes to three hours tops. That might sound like a good chunk of time, but at most, it's a good part of your afternoon. A historical TV show, on the other hand, is a whole different kind of commitment. If you're not interested in something like the creation of the atomic bomb, then signing up for watching two seasons of television might feel like a bit of homework. When you have shows like Manhattan, that "homework" isn't homework anymore, it's just fun.

Manhattan is a brisk, loose recount of the history behind the atomic bomb's creation. By and large, it plays the tonal hits of the very best 2010s dramatic TV fare. There are killer dramatic moments, appropriate soapy arcs, and a general tone that carries this fictitious historical account like a B-grade David Fincher thriller. If you're a fan of period piece-based dramas like Mad Men that follow a bunch of well-dressed, highly intelligent folks whose lives are met with one headache after the next, then Manhattan will land somewhere near your radar. It's not in the same ballpark as Mad Men, but it's basically just that show's vibe, mixed with some of the biographical traits of a movie like The Social Network, and filled with a whole lot of almost-Oppenheimer beats. How could that not be enjoyable?

'Manhattan' Steers Clear of the Science and Focuses On Its Characters

99 percent of the world will be thankful to hear that Manhattan is not a show for the scientists. For the most part, all the physics talk and scientific mumbo jumbo is left in the background, used more as a backdrop for the stories at play. By and large, Manhattan is just a period drama, one that uses one of the most fascinating moments in 20th-century U.S. history as its playground. It's the kind of show that Trojan horses plots about competitive workplaces, domestic drama, and the pressures of a rapidly changing world against a major historical moment. If Manhattan were totally based in fact like Oppenheimer, we'd still have a highly engaging show. That said, when you're able to bend facts a bit by centering the show around fictional characters, the storytelling possibilities open up big time.

Manhattan follows Frank Winter, a bit of a rebellious physicist who does things his own way. His already questionable sense of morality is challenged when he's tasked with building the bomb, creating one of the show's most interesting dilemmas, and making John Benjamin Hickey's performance all the more interesting. Then, there's Charlie Isaacs (played by Succession's Ashley Zukerman), a confident young scientist who's working on making a name for himself in the world of physics. The two scientists are tasked with working on the atom bomb, and with Winter's unimpressed demeanor towards Isaacs, their dynamic throughout the two seasons is sealed. From there, the race to create the bomb is set. Meanwhile, relationship drama occurs and scientists plot to undermine each other at every chance they get.

Sure, it can be a bit by the numbers for a show like this, and the stereotypes with these kinds of characters can be exhausting occasionally, but you'd be lying if you said it wasn't all highly entertaining. This is especially true considering the show only lasted two seasons. It's hard to believe that a show like Manhattan could have gone on seven or eight seasons. That'd be like how M*A*S*H* aired for 11 years, meanwhile the Korean War only lasted three. It's a shame that the show was prematurely canceled, but you can only drag this story out for so long. Better to wrap it up before things become tired.

How Is J. Robert Oppenheimer Portrayed in 'Manhattan'?

But what everyone wants to know is... how is J. Robert Oppenheimer portrayed in Manhattan? Well, instead of being the focus like he is in Christopher Nolan's epic, Oppy is a side character. He appears occasionally to help push the research and progress on the bomb forward, but otherwise, Manhattan keeps its eyes set on Winter and Isaacs. This might feel like a bummer for the big Opp-heads out there, but it allows series creator Sam Shaw more creative freedom to do his own thing with the idea of Los Alamos. Daniel London is good in the role, but he plays the part a bit more one-note in comparison to Cillian Murphy. That said, the latter had a beefy feature to work with this role, whereas London walked into a take that finds Oppenheimer more mysterious and reserved. He wasn't supposed to show all sides of the real-life figure's humanity, so his performance should not be docked for not doing so.

Unfortunately, due to airing on a service that hardly anyone knew at the time, WGN America, Manhattan didn't exactly rake in a sea of viewers. Instead, the series ran for two seasons and was quietly canceled. Going back and watching it all these years later, it's a bit frustrating that this series was never picked up by any major channels like AMC, FX, or even USA. It's not guaranteed that this show would have been a massive success, but given Oppenheimer's near-one billion-dollar box office gross, nothing is out of the question. Here's hoping that in the wake of that movie's popularity, more people give this forgotten TV show another chance. It might not have had the chance to shine then, but that doesn't mean that it can't now.

