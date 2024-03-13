The Big Picture Apple TV+'s Manhunt delves into Lincoln's assassination & the pursuit of John Wilkes Booth by Edwin Stanton.

John Wilkes Booth's hatred for Lincoln and political motives led to his role in assassinating the president.

Manhunt explores Booth's escape, capture, and the controversial trial of his accomplices after Lincoln's assassination.

Apple TV+’s Manhunt follows the effort led by Edwin Stanton, the Secretary of War, to find the assassin of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln (portrayed by Hamish Linklater). The upcoming miniseries, created by showrunner Monica Beletsky, is set to provide new insight into how the true events behind the assassination of Lincoln (and the capture of Wilkes Booth) transpired. Adapted from James L. Swanson’s New York Times bestselling book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer, Manhunt is a conspiracy thriller about one of the most famous but least understood assassinations in history.

Who Was John Wilkes Booth, and Why Did He Kill Lincoln?

Before committing the crime that would etch his name in history books, John Wilkes Booth was a popular actor and a staunch Confederate supporter, the latter of which would be proven via a letter of his published in The New York Times. In the letter, Booth strongly established his hatred for Lincoln and the Abolitionists, whom he deemed as traitors of the land. When the commander of the Union armies, Ulysses S. Grant, suspended the exchange of prisoners of war, Booth started putting together his first scheme against Lincoln. According to the Library of Congress and Michael W. Kauffman’s American Brutus: John Wilkes Booth and the Lincoln Conspiracies, Booth planned to kidnap President Lincoln on his trip to a children’s hospital — but Lincoln was saved that day as his trip was canceled due to another event at the National Hotel.

There were possibly multiple reasons behind Booth’s eventual decision to kill Lincoln. Primarily, he was against the emancipation of slaves across the United States. Famously, as also reported by The Atlantic, after listening to Lincoln’s speech in which the president supported suffrage for African Americans, Booth vowed that “this is the last speech he will ever make.” It was not a coincidence that three days later, John Wilkes Booth killed Abraham Lincoln. Pulitzer Prize winner historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, in her book, has also talked about Booth’s rivalry with his brother, Union loyalist Edwin Booth, as a motivation behind Booth’s actions. Manhunt could be expected to delve into some of these theories as Booth (portrayed by Anthony Boyle) would remain in focus in the miniseries.

How Did Booth Kill Lincoln?

On the night of April 14, 1865, Booth entered the presidential box at Ford’s Theatre in Washington D.C. intending to fulfill his promise made three days ago. However, Booth’s presence at the theater was a result of a less elaborate plan than the ones that actually failed. According to Swanson, Booth only came to know about Lincoln’s visit to the theater for a performance of playwright Tom Taylor’s Our American Cousin when he showed up at noon to pick up his mail. Some of Booth’s co-conspirators included pharmacy clerk David Herold, German-born George Azterodt, former Confederate prisoner of war Lewis Powell, and the first woman to be executed by the United States, Mary Surratt (via PBS).

Lincoln’s assassination was part of a bigger conspiracy that also included the planned murders of Secretary of State William H. Seward by Powell and Vice President Andrew Johnson by Azterodt. Being the only person who could easily gain access to the presidential box at Ford’s Theater, thanks to his celebrity status, Booth took the responsibility of Lincoln’s assassination. As shown in Manhunt, Booth snuck up behind Lincoln and shot him from point-blank range. Per the LA Times, the crowd’s laughter at actor Harry Hawkes’ lines was used as an opportunity by Booth to muffle the gunshot sound. According to Swanson’s book, Booth said something along the lines of “Freedom for the South” after shooting Lincoln – a scene also brought to life in Manhunt. Although 23-year-old Dr. Charles Leale attended Lincoln, and he was taken to the nearby Petersen boarding house for further care, the president would breathe his last at 7:22 AM on April 15. Fortunately, Booth’s other co-conspirators failed in their missions, as both Secretary of State Seward and Vice President Johnson survived their attempted assassinations — Seward was only wounded by Powell's attack, and Atzerodt became too drunk to carry out his part of the plot on Johnson.

'Manhunt' Follows the Pursuit and Capture of John Wilkes Booth

Manhunt majorly focuses on the events transpiring after Booth’s escape from Ford’s Theatre. According to the book on which the miniseries is based, Booth visited the home of local doctor Samuel A. Mudd (played by Matt Walsh in Manhunt), having broken his leg during his escape attempt. With the help of Confederate sympathizers Samuel Cox and Thomas Jones, Booth hid in a swamp for nearly five days, accompanied by Herold, before crossing the Potomac River. According to Ford’s Theatre’s official website, Booth and Herold also attempted to seek refuge from two separate Confederate sympathizers – Elizabeth Quesenberry and Dr. Richard Stuart.

After being turned by potential allies, Booth and Herold were escorted to the cabin of William Lucas, a free Black man, by Confederate agent William Bryant, as documented by the National Park Service’s website. Booth and Herold spent the night at Lucas’ cabin before eventually finding their way to the farm of tobacco farmer Richard H. Garrett, thanks to the Confederate soldier Willie Jett. Adopting the pseudonym of “John W. Boyd,” Booth stayed at the farm pretending to be a former Confederate soldier.

By the time Booth was eating breakfast at the Garrett farm on April 25, U.S. Secretary of War Edwin Stanton (portrayed by Tobias Menzies in Manhunt) had employed every resource at his disposal to apprehend Booth for Lincoln's murder. A $100,000 reward was issued for the individuals responsible for the Lincoln assassination, with $50,000 alone offered for Booth.

'Manhunt' Will Also Follow the Controversial Trial of Booth's Accomplices

Booth’s luck finally ran out on April 26, the twelfth day after Lincoln’s assassination, when soldiers of the 16th New York Cavalry arrived at the Garrett farm after receiving a tip, according to History.com. When the soldiers requested Booth’s surrender and Booth refused, the soldiers set fire to the barn in which Booth and Herold were sleeping. In a dramatic turn of events, Booth was shot by Sergeant Boston Corbett despite orders to apprehend him alive. On the porch of the Garrett farm, possibly one of the most famous murderers in U.S. history died, with his last words being “Tell my mother I die for my country” and “Useless… Useless….” Possibly, Booth’s very last words captured his disappointment at not being able to put off the eventual Confederate defeat.

With Booth’s plan falling apart, the rest of the conspirators were also soon arrested. On May 10, an army military commission gave the death penalty to Surratt, Herold, Powell, and Atzerodt for their role in the Lincoln assassination (via Library of Congress). According to Ford’s Theatre’s account of the seven-week trial, Stanton and Johnson insisted on a military trial, in which a two-thirds majority is grounds for the death penalty. The nature of the trial was particularly controversial due to the conspirators not being put on trial in a civil court. In the end, Mary Surratt, Lewis Powell, David Herold, and George Atzerodt were hanged to death on July 7 (via Swanson’s book) for their role in the conspiracy plot to kill President Abraham Lincoln.

Manhunt will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15.

