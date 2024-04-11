The Big Picture Watch an exclusive sneak peek from Manhunt's penultimate episode.

The series delves into the intricate conspiracy behind the murder of Abraham Lincoln, with a focus on personal and political drama.

Anthony Boyle stars as John Wilkes Booth, opposite Tobias Menzies' Edwin Stanton.

Manhunt is yet another superb prestige drama from Apple TV+ and, as the limited series comes to an end, Collider is thrilled to be working with Apple to bring our readers an exclusive glimpse at the penultimate episode of the series. Manhunt delves into the events following Abraham Lincoln's (Hamish Linklater) assassination and the search for his killer, John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle). The narrative is seen through the perspective of Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies), the Secretary of War, who isn't widely known in American history.

The clip in question sees Boyle's Booth, the assassin, and Will Harrison's David Herold as the walls are closing in around them, and start turning on each other as Stanton and his men get nearer to bringing them to justice. The series presents a unique blend of personal and political drama, highlighting the chaos that ensues when society is confronted with change. What makes Manhunt particularly captivating is its ability to reveal the complexities behind the well-known assassination of the president. It uncovers the intricate conspiracy behind the murder, the intense efforts to capture Booth, and the significant role of a Black American woman in the trial that exposed the truth, showcasing the depth and nuances that many are unaware of.

Why Did Tobias Menzies Join 'Manhunt'?

Close

Menzies spoke with Collider's Christina Radish recently where he expressed his fascination with the lesser-known details and complexities surrounding Abraham Lincoln's assassination, which he learned through his involvement in the series. He found the intertwining of political and personal relationships within this historical context particularly compelling, sparking his interest in being a part of the series.

I was fascinated by a lot of the details that I wasn’t aware of. I knew that Lincoln had been killed in a theater by an actor, and I don’t think I knew much beyond that. There’s the vividness, complexity, and the sheer natural drama of what really happened over both the assassination and the timing of the assassination, within days of the end of the Civil War, and all the political and personal connections and relationships woven into it all. That was a pretty compelling thing to read, just to start with, and it made me very interested in being involved.

Manhunt's penultimate episode, "Useless," will premiere on Friday on Apple TV+. The final episode will air on April 19. You can check out our exclusive preview of the episode in the player below: