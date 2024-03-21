The Big Picture John Wilkes Booth was a famous actor known for playing villains on stage.

The new Apple TV+ thriller Manhunt, created and written by Monica Beletsky, has dropped its first episodes, and it appears poised to continue the streamer's recent domination of the period drama. The Civil War-era show stars Tobias Menzies, Hamish Linklater, Lili Taylor, Matt Walsh, Patton Oswalt, and Masters of the Air's Anthony Boyle in the role of the infamous assassin John Wilkes Booth, who is now on the run after shocking the world.

Manhunt picks up in the days following the surrender of the Confederacy at Appomattox. While President Abraham Lincoln (Linklater) and his staffers are elated, the mercurial and ideological young actor Booth (Boyle) is not pleased about the state of events in America and blames Lincoln for bringing about cultural changes to the pre-war society he loved. In the first handful of episodes, there are many references to the level of fame that Booth had established before he fired the shot that would forever change the way he is remembered. It led us to wonder just how famous the 26-year-old actor was before he killed Lincoln. Was he A, B, C, or even D-list?

John Wilkes Booth Was Born Into a Family of Famous Actors

John Wilkes Booth was born into a well-respected and influential family of actors, much like the well-known Barrymore family that would arrive in Hollywood decades later. His father was Junius Brutus Booth, a veteran stage actor from England who was best known for his portrayal of Richard III at the Covent Garden Theatre in 1817 before immigrating to the United States. Acting was in John's blood, as his older brother, Edwin Booth, was also considered one of the preeminent actors of his time, stepping into his father's role of Richard III when Junius became too ill to perform.

In 1855, John Wilkes Booth followed his older brothers Edwin and Junius Jr. into the family business, debuting in Shakespeare’s Richard III at the Charles Street Theatre in Baltimore. In the months and years leading up to the murder, John Wilkes Booth was considered a versatile and talented performer, largely celebrated for his villainous roles on stage. Booth was, from almost all historical accounts, an A-list actor with a combination of matinée idol looks and considerable stage presence.

John Wilkes Booth Was Known for Playing Bad Guys on Stage

One of the several notable Shakespearean roles that John Wilkes Booth played included a turn as Romeo in the classic tale of star-crossed lovers in Romeo and Juliet in New York City's Central Park. In what could be considered an ominous harbinger of things to come, Booth also inhabited the role of one of the many senators who killed Caesar in a production of Julius Caesar.

His unique blend of good looks and predisposition to playing rogue scoundrels led to Booth becoming one of the country's most well-known and appreciated players. By 1865, he was a headliner on the American stage. Historian of "all things John Wilkes Booth" and author of the book Fortune's Fool: The Life of John Wilkes Booth, Terry Alford, gave even further indication of his celebrity in an interview with NPR, saying that Booth was the first actor known to have "had his clothes torn by fans."

John Wilkes Booth's Fame and Popularity Warred With His Legacy Post-Assassination

Per Alford's interview with NPR, the historian spoke of Booth's level of fame with several tales of a type of fandom that you would associate with the teens in the front row of a Beatles concert instead of Civil War-era stage performing. As Alford relayed: "When he was coming out of a theater in Boston, the manager had to come back and tell people, 'Back up, let him out, just let him walk to his hotel.'"

Raise your hand if you knew that acting groupies were a thing in the 1860s. Interestingly, as Alford relates, though people "shrank away" from the deed in the initial aftermath of the assassination, most did not hesitate to speak well of Booth. The actor was remembered for a display of heroism after an actress he was working with on stage wandered too close to a gas lamp and her dress caught on fire. Booth immediately jumped into action and stamped out the flames with his foot. It raises an interesting question of people's ability to compartmentalize during the era, and how they separated the accomplished, up-and-coming actor from the political extremist murderer who is still one of the most notorious men in American history.

According to Alford, the reputation of Booth's family also suffered in the years following the assassination, as many questioned why his loved ones wouldn't have found a way to intervene in the devastating event:

"In other words, you've got to get out in front of thousands of strangers and dozens of towns and be public again. And this was exceptionally hard, because a lot of people did feel you are your brother's keeper. 'Why didn't you do something about this? What did you know? Why didn't you take care of it?' And, so it was extremely hard to be a Booth for a long, long time."

As famous and respected as he was as an actor, especially one who hailed from a gifted family of performers, Booth also reportedly felt "like a coward" because of his profession. While other men were laying down their lives for a cause by fighting in the Civil War, he didn't think much of himself for not doing the same. As Manhunt illustrates, the level of extremism that resided within the stage performer would become a bubbling cauldron of hate and emotion that caused him to commit a horrendous crime — one that would change the course of history from that point forward.

