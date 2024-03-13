Those who have ever taken a class on American history likely know of the infamous assassination of President Abraham Lincoln at the hands of Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth. That story is well-known, but what about the direct aftermath of that history-changing event? That is exactly what Apple TV+ hopes to explore with their all-new historical mini-series, Manhunt.

Created by Friday Night Lights writer Monica Beletsky, Manhunt tells the tales of many Americans who banded together to track down John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle) after the Confederate assassin escaped during that infamous night. Not only did the first presidential assassination shake the nation for its unprecedented nature, but it also cast doubt on an already damaged America being able to heal after a devastating Civil War. That uncertainty makes the desperate search to find John Wilkes Booth even more vital.

To learn more about the historical series and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Manhunt.

When is 'Manhunt' Coming Out?

Manhunt will premiere with two episodes on Friday, March 15th, 2024 . New episodes of the seven-episode limited series will then premiere every following Friday until Friday, April 19th, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Manhunt'?

The entirety on Manhunt will be exclusively available to stream on Apple TV+ once it premieres this March. The historical drama continues a pretty stacked month for the streaming service, as it also includes the historical comedy, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, which premiered earlier this month. Also set for release by the end of March is Kristen Wiig's 60s-inspired dramedy Palm Royale.

Does 'Manhunt' Have a Trailer?

The first trailer for Manhunt was released by Apple TV on February 5th, 2024, introducing a version of America that was still feeling the full effects of one of the nation's bloodiest conflicts. Though the Union may have won the Civil War, that doesn't mean that the supporters of the Confederacy immediately conceded. One of those supporters, John Wilkes Booth, seeks to etch his name in the history books by committing the unspeakable task of assassinating Abraham Lincoln (Hamish Linklater). He succeeds, leaving those in the aftermath to wonder how and why an actor would become a terrorist. This is the question asked by individuals like the U.S. Secretary of War, Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies), who is one of the many individuals responsible for hunting John Wilkes Booth down and making him face justice.

Who Stars in 'Manhunt'?

Leading the stellar cast of Manhunt is Game of Thrones alum Tobias Menzies, who won a Primetime Emmy for Best Actor in Television thanks to his impeccable performance in Outlander. Menzies plays. Ediwn Stanton - the man who served as Lincoln's Secretary of War during the Civil War and led the titular manhunt against John Wilkes Booth. Speaking of the infamous assassin, John Wilkes Booth will be played by Anthony Boyle, who recently starred in another historical show about American history, Masters of the Air. President Abraham Lincoln, who will still have a significant role in the show despite the historic event, will be played by The Big Short star Hamish Linklater. Other notable names include 24 star Glenn Morshower as Andrew Johnson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Patton Oswalt as Lafayette Baker, and The Hangover star Matt Walsh as Samuel Mudd.

Also apart of the cast of Manhunt are Lovie Simone (The Craft: Legacy), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Damien O'Hare (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl), Josh Stewart (The Dark Knight Rises), Lili Taylor (American Crime), Anne Dudek (Mad Men), Spencer Treat Clark (Animal Kingdom), Maxwell Korn (The Verge), C.J. Hoff (Outcast), and Daniel Croix (The Oval).

What is 'Manhunt' About?

The official plot synopsis of Manhunt reads as follows:

"A conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history: the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. This is the astonishing story of the high-stakes hunt for John Wilkes Booth."

Who is Making 'Manhunt'?

Manhunt is based on the novel Manhunt: The Twelve Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer by James L. Swanson and was created by Monica Beletsky. Beletsky is best known for her work on Friday Night Lights and Fargo. Joining Beletsky in the writer's room are Tim Brittain (The Blacklist), Matthew Ross Fennell (Billions), Mat Johnson (The Fall of the House of Usher), Jan Oxenberg (Parenthood), and Ben H. Winters (Legion). Manhunt's directors include Yellowstone's John Dahl and Mindhunter's Carl Franklin.

Manhunt will also feature music by Bryce Dessner (Cyrano), cinematography by Robert Humphreys (The Leftovers) and Trevor Forrest (Yellowjackets), and editing by Damien Smith (Designated Survivor), David Berman (Big Little Lies), and Karoliina Tuovinen (Grace and Frankie).

Other Civil War-Era Shows Like 'Manhunt' You Can Watch Right Now

'Hatfields & McCoys'

Kevin Costner may be best known in the Western world of television mostly thanks to Yellowstone, but one of the earliest entries in that career was the limited series Hatfields & McCoys. A dramatization of one of history's most infamous rivalries, the series sees the Hatfield family, led by 'Devil' Anse Hatfield (Kevin Costner), and the McCoy family, led by Randall McCoy (Bill Paxton), as they get involved in a bloody, violent feud. Hatfields & McCoys is available to buy on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

'Roots' (2016)

A reimagining of the smash hit television series from 1977, History's Roots is a dramatic modern take on the 9-time Emmy-winning series and Alex Haley's novel. Taking place at the height of the American slave trade, Roots follows Kunta Kinte (Malachi Kirby) and a group of struggling slaves as they fight to survive during one of the country's most vile periods. Roots is available to stream on Freevee.

Watch on Freevee

'1883'

Circling back to Kevin Costner's smash hit series Yellowstone, 1883 is the first of the seemingly endless number of spin-offs and prequels in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone Cinematic Universe". Taking place over a century before the events of the main series, 1883 showcases the now famous Dutton family and their origins as they try to navigate an ever-changing country as it continues to heal from the Civil War. The origins of the Dutton family are explored further in 1923, and plans for continuing spin-offs are reportedly in the works at Paramount. 1883 is available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+