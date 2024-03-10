The Big Picture Witness history unfold in an exclusive sneak peek for Apple TV+'s Manhunt, shedding light on Lincoln's assassination.

The series focuses on the men behind Lincoln's murderer's capture, not just the legacy of Lincoln or his killer.

With Monica Beletsky as showrunner, the series promises a well-written script packed with historical accuracy and action.

Audiences are invited to witness history unfold in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek for the upcoming debut episode of Apple TV+’s Manhunt. We all know the story behind the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, but the dramatized historical series will shed light on the men behind his murderer’s capture. The clip focuses on the final moments of President Lincoln’s (Hamish Linklater) life, during which he is seated next to his beloved wife, Mary Todd Lincoln (Lili Taylor), taking in a play at the Ford’s Theater in Washington, DC. The Civil War just came to an end not a full week ago and lurking in the shadows behind the President and First Lady is John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle), a Southern sympathizer who is prepared to take matters into his own hands. The final moments of the clip see Booth hyping himself before storming into the box where his decisions will change the course of history and make him the most wanted man in the United States.

Most projects centered around the assassination of President Lincoln tend to lean into his legacy or the story of his killer but Manhunt will instead dig into the law enforcement officials and close friends of the late President who saw it as their duty to bring his killer to justice. Starring The Crown and Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton, the production will follow Stanton and his group of dedicated men who galloped off in hot pursuit of Booth and anyone else who was involved in the death of the beloved political leader.

Filling out the ensemble cast for Apple TV+’s latest gripping drama include stars such as Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six), Matt Walsh (Veep), Lovie Simone (The Craft: Legacy), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Damian O’Hare (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl), and Glenn Morshower (24).

Who’s Behind ‘Manhunt’?

Close

If you’re looking for a well-written script packed with historical accuracy and plenty of action, Monica Beletsky is your person as the showrunner for Manhunt. Holding previous credits on productions including the third season of Fargo, HBO’s fan-favorite series The Leftovers, Friday Night Lights, and more, Beletsky was the perfect choice to adapt James L. Swanson’s best-selling novel, Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer into series form. Even more promising is a review to come from Collider’s Carly Lane ahead of the show’s March 15 premiere that praises the project for its telling of an otherwise over-shadowed bit of history.

Check out our exclusive clip below and get ready for a solid dose of history when Manhunt arrives on Apple TV+ on March 15.

