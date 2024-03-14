In 2006, author James L. Swanson became a bestselling author with Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer. Winner of the Edgar Award, the historical novel told the story of the famous assassin John Wilkes Booth’s life and his conspiratorial plot to kill President Abraham Lincoln and other cabinet members. Almost 20 years later, Manhunt is coming to the small screen. Part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller, the series will take the perspective of Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s secretary of war, after President Lincoln’s assassination as he tries to put the pieces together, find his killer, and somehow preserve the country along with Lincoln’s values of unity and progress.

Created by Monica Beletsky, who previously wrote on series like Friday Night Lights, Fargo, and The Leftovers, and directed by Carl Franklin, who directed such legendary films as Devil in a Blue Dress and One True Thing, the show is set to bring not only historical accuracy but intense thrills. Manhunt also features seasoned actors like Tobias Menzies, who famously played Prince Philip on The Crown, and Edwin Stanton, such as Hamish Linklater, Anthony Boyle, and Matt Walsh. For anybody who can’t wait to see this new series, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this exciting historical thriller.

The TV series premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15. Other TV series releasing that week include new episodes of Girls5eva on Netflix and Peacock’s Liane Moriarty adaptation, Apples Never Fall.

Can You Watch 'Manhunt' Without Apple TV+?

Unfortunately, you cannot watch Manhunt without an Apple TV+ subscription, but getting one is not too late. You can get an Apple TV+ subscription for as little as $6.99 a month.

Watch the Trailer for 'Manhunt'

The trailer for Manhunt was released on February 5. Opening on John Wilkes Booth as he prepares for the most infamous and important day of his life, he tells the audience that he was born with the chance to be somebody and that he is determined to become the most famous man in the world. For the rest of the world, this determination represents a disruption to the recent peace brokered by President Lincoln. When Booth commits his fateful act one night in Ford’s Theater, it leads Edwin Stanton to wonder, how does a well-known actor commit murder in front of an audience of 1500 and escape?

How Many Episodes of Manhunt Are There?

Manhunt will consist of seven episodes. The first two will be released on March 15, then the rest will be released one at a time every week, with the final episode airing on April 19th. The episodes are titled, “Pilot”, “Post Mortem”, “Let the Sheep Flee”, “The Secret Line”, “A Man of Destiny”, “Useless”, and “The Final Act”.

More TV Shows Like 'Manhunt' That You Can Stream Right Now

While you wait for Apple TV+ to release this captivating adaptation in its entirety, check out these three other shows that follow some of the darkest and most challenging moments in American history.

John Adams

One of the biggest, most talked about actors this awards season has been the long overdue veteran Paul Giamatti for his role as the lovable curmudgeon boarding school teacher in The Holdovers. However, years before he won a Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Actor, he received rave reviews and awards recognition for his titular role in John Adams. Adapted from David McCullough’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, this seven-part miniseries follows the life of one of the most important and divisive founding fathers, John Adams, starting with his controversial role in the trial of the Boston Massacre, as well as his years as an ambassador in Europe, and his time in office as both vice president and president. Directed by Tom Hooper who would go on to win Best Picture for his film, The King’s Speech, this series features a stellar cast consisting of the likes of Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson, and Sarah Polley.

TURN: Washington’s Spies

Based on the historical book Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring, this AMC TV series shows modern audiences just how dangerous and exciting the American Revolution was. Covering events from 1776 to 1781, the series centers around a farmer from Setauket New York, and his childhood friends who become spies for the ulper Ring. Though it was a story that was virtually unknown to most, this group of rebels helped turn the tide on the American Revolutionary War. Starting in October 1776, shortly after the British recaptured Long Island for the Crown, the series shows how a group of underdogs rose up and helped found a nation. Starring Jamie Bell who is most famous for his childhood role in Billy Elliott as well as his later work in Fantastic Four and this year’s All of Us Strangers, the series offers viewers a wide range of his talent along with deeply captivating historical drama.

The Good Lord Bird

Ethan Hawke has been exciting audiences for years with roles in action dramas like Training Day, touching but realistic romances like The Before Trilogy, and captivating psychological thrillers like First Reformed. One of his most overlooked performances. However, is in The Good Lord Bird. In it, Hawke plays famous abolitionist John Brown and his motley crew of revolutionaries in Kansas before the outbreak of the Civil War, as seen through the eyes of enslaved teenager Henry Shackleford, aka Little Onion. Following the gang as they eventually participate in the famous 1859 raid on the Federal Armory at Harpers Ferry, Virginia, one of the key events that catalyzed the start of the American Civil War. Hawke is a brilliant story of one of the most controversial historical American figures.

