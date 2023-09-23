The Big Picture Manhunter, directed by Michael Mann, is a cult classic that had a major influence on the crime genre in film and television, particularly in the emphasis on forensic work and profiling over action.

The film's aesthetic, with its stylish darkness, neon lights, and blue tones, creates a moody atmosphere that captures the soul-crushing nature of working in a violent field.

Manhunter's influence can be seen in the success of shows like CSI and the proliferation of crime stories in pop culture, as it crafted a formula that echoes through movies, books, TV shows, and podcasts. Michael Mann's directorial style and the grounded performances make the film a standout among his works.

Since the early 1980s, Michael Mann has many movies that have become critical or pop culture mainstays, whether talking about his masterful crime epic Heat which brought Robert De Niro and Al Pacino onto the screen together for their first face-to-face encounter in cinema, James Caan's iconic turn in Thief, or Tom Cruise giving us one of his few chilling villainous performances in Collateral. One of Mann's earliest features, his third after Thief and his detour into horror with The Keep, has become a cult classic that retroactively feels like a major sliding doors moment for our pop culture. The film in question is Manhunter, released in 1986. Manhunter is based on Red Dragon, written by Thomas Harris, and follows William Petersen as Will Graham, a retired FBI profiler who is pulled back into the dark world of crime-solving in response to a grizzly series of murders with no leads. Graham had retired after nearly succumbing to an attack by a cannibalistic serial killer who is no doubt familiar to most moviegoers, Hannibal Lecktor (typically spelled Lecter in other media).

Mann's film marked the first time Lecktor had been depicted on screen, portrayed by Brian Cox. The character has gone on to spawn both film and television franchises of his own, portrayed by a variety of performers, although Cox's performance is perhaps the most grounded and scary of the bunch. Manhunter predated the massive success of Jonathan Demme's Silence of the Lambs which garnered critical acclaim, commercial success, and a handful of Academy Awards. The two films are different in tone, but Silence of the Lambs no doubt had Manhunter in mind when embarking on a new adaptation of a Harris crime novel. In addition to the wide appeal of Lecktor as a character, Petersen went on about fifteen years later starring in the long-running program CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which depicts similar procedural and forensic aspects of law enforcement work.

These threads of pop culture that extend to our current media landscape, with shows like Criminal Minds still running strong, began with Mann's film. Manhunter is one of the earliest modern examples of intense forensic work and profiling being emphasized over action in a movie about the pursuit of a criminal, the film practically invented a genre that remains increasingly popular today.

Michael Mann's Stylish, Moody Aesthetic Elevates a Grizzly Crime Story in 'Manhunter'

Mann's most notable works are often cast in darkness, with tertiary neon lights and blue tones flowing through the frame. The nocturnal aesthetic reaches a peak in Manhunter, especially the climactic sequence where Graham closes in on the disturbed serial killer known as "The Tooth Fairy," portrayed chillingly by Tom Noonan who would work with Mann again in Heat.

The film has sparse moments of disturbing violence, but the series of murders being investigated do not occur on screen. Mann and the creative team instead aims their sights on the chase instead of the crimes themselves. The effect is making a crime movie that does not feel exploitative or gratuitous. Manhunter always chooses the perfect time to build a moment around an act of violence. The way these moments are parsed out over the runtime creates a thrilling experience that never feels gross or uncomfortable in the wrong way.

Projector screens, large windows, and ocean views illuminate the film with a beautiful, moody blue glow. Cinematographer Dante Spinotti, who also worked with Mann on Heat and The Last of the Mohicans crafts a visual language for Manhunter that embodies the soul-crushing nature of working in such a violent field. This reverence for the severity of the work, as well as the crimes themselves, is something a lot of crime media today lacks. True crime especially can often veer into incredibly insensitive territory, a problem Mann avoids by focusing the story in this particular way.

Mann's directorial instinct always comes down to doing things in a way that feels real and grounded. Lecktor is a genius, but he feels terrifyingly human in this part compared to the more heightened, and still masterful, performance by Anthony Hopkins in Silence of the Lambs. Likewise, Noonan's character is disturbed, but never veers into being cartoonish. Petersen is muted throughout Manhunter, marred by the trauma of his encounter with Lecktor and carrying the full weight of the work he is done revolving around such tragic circumstances.

'Manhunter' Quietly Influenced a Decades Long Pop Culture Obsession with Crime

In the 21st century, the Petersen-led CSI became something of a phenomenon, inspiring official spin-offs and countless other procedural police programs, and this trend can be followed back directly to the roots of Mann's stylish, dark thriller. CSI is not solely inspired by Manhunter, but the connection feels obviously considering the forensic science explored in each piece of media, as well as Petersen finding himself typecast as a detail-oriented law enforcement official solving grizzly crimes. Considering the success of CSI as a program, and the lineup of popular shows like Criminal Minds, NCIS, and even David Fincher's Mindhunter which still has fans clamoring for a third season, there is a path carved out that can be traced from the quiet influence of Manhunter on crime media to our current media landscape. Aside from Mindhunter, Fincher's disturbing second feature, Se7en also shares a lot of the Manhunter DNA that is present in great modern crime fiction.

A vast network of crime stories has taken hold of American pop culture in recent years, in the form of movies, books, shows, and podcasts that sweep through internet news feeds like a virus. It would be an overstatement to say that Manhunter is responsible for all of this, but the film certainly deserves a great deal of credit for crafting, with great style and thrilling narrative momentum, a formula that echoes through not just our movies but also our bookshelves, Netflix TV watch lists, and podcast libraries.

Michael Mann was a significant tastemaker for the pop culture of the 1980s, with his creative supervision of Miami Vice almost single-handedly setting the standard for the fashion, music, and even colors that became popular as the series ran. During this time, Mann's work on Manhunter had a similarly resonant effect on the way film and television structured stories about cops and criminals, and even looking past the legacy of the film's influence, Manhunter is a singularly great work that can stand on its own among the best of Mann's films.