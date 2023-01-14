Who would have guessed that the goofy guy from Superbad and Get Him To The Greek would end up becoming one of the film industry’s most versatile storytellers? Jonah Hill’s career continues to develop in new and exciting ways. Following his Academy Award-nominated performances for Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street, Hill began working with many more auteur filmmakers, including Todd Phillips, the Coen brothers, Gus Van Sant, Harmony Korine, and Adam McKay. He’s also taken an interest in directing, crafting a sensitive feature debut with Mid90s and a stunning installment in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. While it seems like Hill is finally receiving the respect he deserves, many of his fans haven’t seen his best performance to date in the criminally underrated Netflix miniseries Maniac.

Maniac was a ten-part miniseries created by the novelist Patrick Somerville and directed entirely by Cary Fukunaga following his success with True Detective. Set in a not-too-distant future version of New York City, Maniac follows a group of test patients that sign up for an experimental pharmaceutical trial under the command of the idiosyncratic Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux). The test itself transports the patients into a warped version of reality where the imaginations, memories, and visions take shape, and their grasp on what is “real” begins to fade. Although the trials are meant to affect each patient individually, Owen Milgrim (Hill) and Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) find themselves being drawn back together again and again, much to the displeasure of Dr. Mantleray.

Maniac is ambitious, touching, and idiosyncratic in nearly every way, but it’s effective because of the genuine realism of the main characters and their struggles with mental illness. While Hill’s Oscar-nominated performances in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street were essentially comic relief parts in otherwise serious films, Maniac allowed him to be more sensitive, sincere, and nuanced than he had ever been before. Working with someone like Martin Scorsese in an ensemble project was a great opportunity, but leading a peculiar Netflix show with a challenging premise signified Hill was willing to take chances. Even if the series’ success is up for debate, Hill’s bravery comes across in his best dramatic performance.

Maniac Examines the Complexity of Mental Health

As anyone who watched Hill’s recent documentary Stutz is well-aware, he has struggled with mental health issues regarding depression and anxiety for nearly his entire life. While Hill is remarkably candid in the documentary about what he’s been dealing with, Maniac allowed him to bring that same sensitivity to a similar character. Owen has schizophrenia and suffers from feelings of self-harm due to his wealthy family’s living environment. His father, Porter (Gabriel Bryrne), can barely attend a social function without mentioning his children’s success, but often forgets Owen entirely.

Hill shows how Owen’s upbringing has made him even more isolated and afraid to reach out; he’s terrified when he’s asked to help cover up the sexual misconduct of his brother, Jed (Billy Magnussen), as he doesn’t have anyone that he can ask for a moral compass. Compared to Hill’s lounder, outrageous performances, he’s remarkably soft-spoken and intimate in Maniac. Owen’s decision to undergo the tests is derived from his lack of self-worth, as he states that his life “doesn’t mean anything.” It’s fascinating to see how traumatized Owen feels after undergoing the questioning amidst the procedure; he revealed in Stutz that he had been tormented by doing interviews during his acting career.

Hill gets to show a more subtle side to kindness as Owen and Annie begin to connect. Although their early exchanges are blunt and often wordless, Owen recognizes that Annie is likely dealing with the same issues that he is. It’s fascinating to see them reach a sort of understanding without saying anything directly; in an odd way, it’s a mirror to their similar scene at the end of Superbad where they indirectly reference their mutual interest in each other. It’s a sign of how much both Hill and Stone have grown that they can handle such complex issues through nonverbal cues. One of the most touching scenes in the series is a moment in “Having A Day” when Owen decides not to take a pill in case Annie “needs him;” his nonchalant protection of her is more endearing than any outrageous signs of affection.

Maniac Showcases Jonah Hill's Flexibility and Range

It’s during Maniac’s alternate reality sequences that Hill really gets to show how versatile he is. Initially, many of these timelines are a bit goofier. In the episode “Furs by Sebastian,” Owen and Annie are a strange married couple in search of a ring-tailed lemur, and in “Exactly Like You” they are 1940s con artists. However, Hill doesn’t go for a broad performance; he shows that even a tattooed struggling husband in search of a rare animal is driven by feelings of affection, and a masquerading con artist sees himself in the various people he plays.

Hill also does a great job at subtly hinting at how these different characters connect to Owen; while he’s not entirely conscious, these different figures represent his dreams, fears, anxieties, and memories. While his relationship with Annie isn’t the same during each testing session, it’s clear that they are connected somehow. As they begin to have shared dreams (including an exciting Icelandic murder mystery in the episode “Utangatta”), it’s evident that both Owen and Annie are able to cope with their personal issues through being with each other. It’s impressive that Hill and Stone are able to retain such strong chemistry amidst constant changes of environment.

The series concludes by showing how Owen (and perhaps, Hill) have come to grips with their reality. Initially, Hill plays Owen’s decision not to stay with Annie as a heartbreaking reversion, but it’s revealed that he simply needed to deal with his brother’s trial before he could hold himself accountable to a relationship. His final scene with Annie as they escape from an asylum to head to Salt Lake has the same wordless exchanges as the end of The Graduate; the only difference is that the Maniac ending is slightly more hopeful.

Hill continues to improve as a writer, director, actor, and storyteller, and it’s exciting to see him draw increasing attention for his upcoming slate of projects. While Superbad, The Wolf of Wall Street, Knocked Up, and 21 Jump Street are all modern classics in their own right, Hill’s fans might enjoy taking a chance on this baffling underseen project that’s unlikely to be featured in any highlight reels. Even if your mileage on the series may vary, Hill’s performance will stand the test of time.