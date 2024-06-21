The Big Picture Shudder and IFC Films join forces to release 11 Special Edition horror discs with popular titles like Satan's Slaves & Antiviral.

Another 50 horror hits have been licensed to Blu-Ray, including Baskin & Maniac, delighting fans of the genre.

No release date has been announced yet for these physical media editions. Keep an eye on Collider for updates on these releases.

Physical media is continuously becoming a rarity in times of streaming. While fans love to enjoy their favorite films and shows at their own ease from home, at times when their favorite show has been canceled or a movie is taken down by any platform, having it on a DVD on your shelf, helps. But horror genre fans can rejoice as Shudder and IFC Films have inked a pact to release eleven Special Edition physical discs of the most popular Originals and licensed features, courtesy of physical media label Severin Films, Variety reports.

Around 50 hit horror features have been licensed including hits like Threads, Cemetery Man, The Changeling, and Severin productions like Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched, Lost Soul – The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley’s Island of Dr. Moreau and more. “The work done at Severin Films is astounding,” said Shudder’s Vice President of Programming Sam Zimmerman, adding: “They are directly responsible for some of the greatest home video releases ever, and seeing a selection of our Shudder and IFC Films gems get the treatment is a delight.”

Which Horror Movies Are Coming Out on Blu-Ray?

Image via IFC Midnight

While several features will come out of this deal the initial titles include Joko Anwar’s Indonesian horror flick Satan’s Slaves, which follows a family who is haunted by the death of their mother, who dies tragically from a strange illness after being bedridden for three years. Another exciting flick on the list is Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi horror Antiviral starring Caleb Landry Jones, Lisa Berry and Sarah Gadon.

Fans can also expect to buy a copy of Can Evrenol’s Turkish surrealist horror film Baskin, which follows a unit of cops, who receive a distress call over the radio. When they reach an abandoned building in the middle of nowhere to help, they soon find themselves trapped in a surreal and nightmarish world. The movie has an 80 percent Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For fans of slasher films, Franck Khalfoun’s psychological horror Maniac, will be a delight. The movie stars Elijah Wood as Frank and Nora Arnezeder as Anna and follows the couple as Anna seduces Frank to help free her murderous husband from an insane asylum. Also, confirmed to release are Douglas Buck’s mystery horror Sisters and André Øvredal’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe.

Currently, no release date has been announced for the physical media. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.