One of the satisfying things about the film industry was that when the audience cheered for a romantic couple, filmmakers would try to find ways to include them in another project. Because of this, we had the chance to see these people fall in love differently. We have Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, and Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves. Another duo worth noting is Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The Deschanel and Gordon-Levitt duo are mostly known for starring as not-so-love interests in (500) Days of Summer. However, before this box office indie hit, the co-stars had actually worked together in an albeit much darker film entitled Manic. The film, although not really a romance, introduced us to their chemistry on- and off-screen. But what exactly is Manic all about?

What Is 'Manic' About?

Close

Manic is a 2001 indie drama directed by Jordan Melamed. The film follows Lyle (Gordon-Levitt), an erratic and aggressive teen who gets sent to a juvenile psychiatric ward after beating up someone rather brutally. Here, Lyle meets other troubled teenagers, such as Chad (Michael Bacall), Michael (Elden Henson), Kenny (Cody Lightning), and Tracy (Deschanel). The teenagers each have different illnesses and ways of coping, which often results in clashes and disagreements. For instance, Michael is a sly sociopath who doesn’t feel an ounce of empathy toward the people around him. Kenny, Lyle’s roommate, is a 13-year-old who suffers from trauma due to sexual assault. Tracy, on the other hand, is very reserved and has extreme nightmares. The group is mentored and cared for by Dr. Monroe (Don Cheadle), who tries to connect with the troubled, misunderstood teens as much as possible.

Gordon-Levitt and Deschanel Star as an Unlikely Couple in ‘Manic’

Lyle and Tracy both have different issues and traumatic pasts and throughout the movie, they handle problems badly. They also have trouble communicating properly, which defines a lot about how they go on with their relationship. The first few times they talked to each other, it wasn't nearly romantic, but they were just trying to connect and get to know one another. One time, Tracy admits to Lyle that she is a bit scared of him, mostly due to his aggressive outbursts whenever they have a group session. Lyle would often get into a fight with Michael in front of the staff and the patients, so everyone was aware of his violent tendencies.

It’s obvious that Lyle has feelings for Tracy and vice versa. However, they have trouble sharing those feelings directly and clearly, and it’s mostly due to their trauma. Also, they are in a ward where there are staff monitoring them almost every hour of the day — making it even harder to maintain a proper relationship. They also possess contrasting personalities. Lyle is more forward, while Tracy is quieter and prefers to keep to herself.

The contrast between this and Marc Webb’s (500) Days of Summer is immense, especially in terms of genre. However, they have incredible performances in both and manage to showcase not just their natural chemistry, but their versatility. It was nice to see them work again because it would’ve been a waste not to make them scene partners again.

'Manic' Is a Raw and Heartbreaking Movie About Trauma Among Teens

Image via IFC Films

Apart from Manic being the first film where Gordon-Levitt and Deschanel star together, this film highlights the minds of young people and what happens to them when they go through something traumatic. In the psychiatric ward, we see just how different the teenagers are and how they cope with their past. Some, like Lyle, show their feelings through physical violence because that is what they’re used to. Some, like Tracy, don’t ever want anyone to know what they’ve gone through. Kenny, for instance, is beloved by the staff and the patients. He keeps to himself and doesn’t really speak if he doesn’t want to. One powerful scene of his is when he is visited by his stepfather. When Dr. Monroe tries to leave them to talk, Kenny stops him. It dawns on Dr. Monroe that Kenny, without outwardly saying it, that Kenny is scared of his stepfather. It then becomes obvious how he steps back when his stepfather tries to hug him. The scene is quite simple, but it is impactful.

Melamed knows exactly how to depict the subject with authenticity without ever feeling exploitative. Manic is honest through and through, and it offers information and understanding of troubled teens. It shows that despite being a challenge at times and being hostile whenever someone reaches out to them sincerely, these people need enough love and support — just to let them know that you’re here for them. The best example of this is Dr. Monroe. He has been there for these teens for a while. He is the one who leads the group session and is just incredibly patient. Despite expressing tiredness here and then, Dr. Monroe always makes the teens feel safe around him, and it’s the kind of support that they need. Dr. Monroe even handles things with a bit of comedy and basketball, which he finds is a great way to connect with them more. Nearing the end of the film, Dr. Monroe feels like he doesn’t have what it takes to be in such an emotionally heavy position. However, a fellow staff reminds him that he helps these teenagers more than anyone else, and he is good at it. Lyle even decides to come back to the ward soon after he escapes. Manic shows that love is what keeps people going.

Manic is available to buy on Amazon in the U.S.

Buy on Amazon