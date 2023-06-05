This past weekend, the NBC-turned-Netflix series Manifest officially came to an end with the Season 4 Part 2 premiere. As the Death Date rapidly approaches, Ben (Josh Dallas), Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), and the others do their best to solve as many Callings as possible, hoping to tip the cosmic scales in their favor. Everything came to an inevitable head for the finale, but it wasn't all apocalyptic doom and gloom. According to Dallas and Roxburgh, Manifest ended just the right way.

In the series finale, the passengers re-board Flight 828, where they face their final judgment. Ultimately, they stop the end of the world, with all but 11 of the passengers surviving the Death Date. Shortly after, the remaining passengers return to the glow, where they realize they are back on that fateful day: April 7, 2013. Only this time, they landed safely at home, realizing they were granted a second chance -- including Ben's reunion with his formerly deceased wife, Grace (Athena Karkanis). Dallas told TV Line that the ending is "a new beginning" for the characters in this regard: "With Ben, and with a lot of the other characters, I don’t see it as an ending, but a new beginning. I think it’s only fitting that he is back with his one true love, and he can have a second chance at his life with her and his kids. I’m excited for them."

Similarly, Roxburgh felt that Manifest ended the way it was meant to. She acknowledges that while it might not be what everyone was hoping for, the finale demonstrated why that's okay: "I feel good about it. I think everything was supposed to end the way it was. Even if people are upset with certain things, it’s like, that’s life. Things don’t always work out the way we thought they’d work out, but sometimes they’re better. I think they really did a good job of showing that. Some of it’s not what we expected, but some of it’s better."

What Happened With Michaela in the Manifest Finale?

Michaela also survived the Death Date and, like Ben, gained another chance to be with Zeke (Matt Long) following his death in Part 1. As Zeke wasn't initially a passenger, Michaela remembers what he told her about being a cab driver, which is how she finds him at the airport. So, filled with renewed hope, she hops in his cab, ready to tell him everything. Though Zeke has no memory of his former life with Michaela, he's ready and willing to listen to what she has to say.

