Netflix’s Manifest follows the passengers of Flight 828 as their plane mysteriously vanishes for five and a half years before touching down as though no time has passed. Thus, the passengers step into a world that has, for the most part, moved on from them, though that is just the beginning of their wild journey. In the fourth and final season — after Zeke (Matt Long) sacrifices himself for Cal (Ty Doran) — Ben (Josh Dallas), Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), Saanvi (Parveen Kaur), Olive (Luna Blaise), and Cal must do everything in their power to follow the Callings and keep the lifeboat afloat. Of course, matters are complicated by villainess Angelina (Holly Taylor) and a select few other passengers that are intent on misconstruing the meaning of what they’ve gone through and bringing about the end of the world. In the series finale, as their death date arrives, Manifest takes a path that is both expected and unexpected. As such, though the passengers’ flight may have safely landed — for most of them, at least — back in 2013, the series finale leaves great potential for a spin-off to continue this story.

RELATED: 'Manifest's Series Finale Crashes and Burns With Its Ending

The New Investigation Into the 11 So-Called Missing Passengers

When Flight 828 landed in Queens back in 2013, there was immediately a question for those not privy to what happened: How did 11 passengers go missing without a trace? Angelina’s father angrily asks this in the background as the surviving 828ers begin their new old lives (but it is a cruel reminder that, in this new timeline, Olive did not heroically push him out of a window to his death). Just as he did back in the pilot episode, Vance (Daryl Edwards) and his NSA team show up to begin a new investigation into Flight 828. Drea (Ellen Tamaki) and Jared (J.R. Ramirez), both with no memory of their lives before, also begin to assist with this investigation. As such, the passengers of Flight 828 are not quite out of the woods. So, given their flight will still become newsworthy, how do the passengers comfortably step back into their lives with the media attention they are sure to receive? Though we can presume these characters will live happily ever after, we are still left without much closure about how they can live happily ever after while still having their every move watched and conspiracy theorists obsessing over them. This didn’t go so well the first time. Sure, it’s not quite as bad as going missing for five and a half years and coming back entirely the same, but it’s still a major mystery. As Michaela mentions in her final voiceover, people call what they went through a “mass delusion,” which clearly means the passengers speak their truth — and people didn’t take too kindly to that with the Callings the first time around.

The Mystery Surrounding Captain Daly

Image via Netflix

Additionally, the biggest catalyst for a Manifest spin-off, and the biggest question remaining, comes from a deleted scene that was released after the final episodes launched on Netflix. The scene — which, according to creator Jeff Rake on Twitter, is intended to be considered part of the finale but was saved to be a special post-finale release — finds Vance onboard Flight 828 in 2013 with a couple of other investigators and Co-Pilot Amuta (Leajato Amara Robinson). They are trying to get in the cockpit, which is locked, and they don’t believe Amuta that he was the only one inside as they hear someone else. When they finally manage to open the door, Captain Daly (Frank Deal) is inside. Daly spontaneously combusts and turns to ash right in front of their eyes, just as Angelina and the 10 other bad passengers did before re-entering the glow, leaving Vance and the others shell-shocked.

This is interesting for several reasons (and definitely is reason enough for Netflix to give the greenlight to a Manifest spin-off). First of all, how was Daly even there? And, in his pilot’s uniform at that? While it makes sense that Daly would meet a similar fate to the other departed passengers, considering he was a terrible man and then dragged Fiona back into the glow with no assurance that they would survive, it technically shouldn’t have happened. With Angelina’s evil guidance, Daly wound up getting himself killed in the 14th episode of the final season. Meaning, he wasn’t on the plane before they entered the glow. In the series finale, we see the other passengers who wound up being killed before the death date, like Fiona (Francesca Faridany) and Violet (Sarah Marie Rodriguez), entering the airport with no memory of what happened, from a different entrance. Also, what is the importance of this? It seems like, unless we’re missing something else, there was nothing left of Angelina and the other passengers for Vance and his team to discover. So, why was it important that they see Daly’s demise? Considering this was all caused by the Divine Consciousness a.k.a. God, it doesn’t seem to be an accident.

This Story Needs to Continue

Image via Netflix

While the Manifest finale is a beautiful episode that delivers a perfect new beginning for the passengers who survived, it doesn’t provide viewers with much closure. It’s a great ending for the first part of this story but leaves the audience desperate for more. A spin-off is needed to explore the major outstanding questions, but also to get a glimpse of our beloved characters living the lives they deserve. Ben and Grace (Athena Karkanis) are reunited with a chance to raise their kids together, while Michaela and Zeke are kind of restarting their beautiful romance. But, since Grace and Zeke don’t remember anything, we definitely need to see how they react to what has happened. There are other opportunities like this for the other passengers, too — and, also, a spin-off would be a fantastic second chance for Saanvi to end up with someone more deserving of her since she can’t end up with Ben. In short, we need this story to continue as soon as possible.

Every episode of Manifest is now streaming on Netflix.