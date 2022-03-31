Character-driven network dramas can be tricky, especially when they involve a heavy dose of the supernatural. Shows like Lost, Debris, and Under the Dome demonstrate how series can sometimes falter when tasked with blending both character and sci-fi elements into a cohesive whole. Because while mysterious story developments certainly work to keep audiences engaged and tuning in week after week, characters often get lost among the unraveling plot threads. Manifest, however, is the rare network drama that manages to mostly avoid this pitfall.

Right from the pilot episode, Manifest introduces a slate of mysteries and dramatic questions. For example, where did the plane go? What caused the slip in time? And why do passengers like Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his sister Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) receive mysterious "Callings"? While the puzzle is fun to piece together as the clues and answers are parceled out through the show's first three seasons, it's most successful when it leaves its supernatural plot threads behind in favor of its grounded stakes and character emotions, especially when they're rooted in grief.

What Makes 'Manifest' Stand Out Is Its Treatment of Grief

Manifest is no stranger to putting its characters through the wringer, especially when it comes to the relationship between Michaela and Zeke (Matt Long). As Michaela laments the possibility of losing Zeke as he draws closer to his Death Date, her grief is what makes us care about his impending demise, particularly because we've spent multiple seasons watching the pair's relationship deepen as they've overcome both supernatural and emotional obstacles. They grieve while desperately trying to avoid Zeke's death, bravely navigate the uncertainty ahead of them, and ultimately choose to accept fate and enjoy the time with each other that they have left. The character beats here are anchored in real human emotions and build upon their arcs to make their feelings of intense grief feel both earned and relatable.

The same can be said of Saanvi's (Parveen Kaur) crippling mix of grief and guilt after murdering the Major (Elizabeth Marvel), or Grace's (Athena Karkanis) sorrow and fear that she and Ben are growing apart. As Ben seeks to unravel the truth about the plane's disappearance and the mysterious Callings, Grace begins to feel left out. She spent five years without Ben when the plane vanished, and the way he spends the majority of his time investigating Flight 828 makes her feel like she's losing him all over again. In a way, it re-opens all the old wounds that she thought had healed.

'Manifest's Saanvi and the Line Between Grief & Guilt

Like Saanvi, who laments her decisions even though she knows she made them for the right reasons, Grace doubts herself and the stability of her marriage. We see both women grappling with difficult emotions and decisions, but it never treads into melodrama. Instead, it rings true because we're shown the grounded consequences of them either choosing to ignore or work through their complicated feelings. If Saanvi disregards her moral compass, we know that she runs the risk of self-ruination. If she admits to her crime, she puts the rest of the passengers' safety in jeopardy. Here, Manifest gives something to its audience rather than asking of it. Instead of calling on us to ponder answers to the show's many mysteries, we're given emotive characters and situations that evoke real feelings.

These grief-driven plot threads give us characters rooted in genuine emotion while also raising engaging dramatic questions — Will Michaela overcome her heartbreak? Will Ben and Grace reconcile? Will Saanvi turn herself in to the police? While we may not like the outcomes or characters' decisions that lead to them, recognizing their grief helps us to understand them. Unlike the more mythological elements of the show that sometimes feel like they're coming out of left-field (like the alleged piece of Noah's ark), there's no opportunity to drag out the answers across multiple seasons (or to deliver unsatisfying conclusions); rather, for the characters to grow, they need to be permitted to feel real human emotions. And in allowing characters like Ben, Michaela, and Saanvi the time and space to grieve, Manifest soars.