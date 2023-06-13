This week's Netflix Top 10 chart is all about the final seasons, as Manifest and Never Have I Ever's fourth seasons snagged the top positions for the week of June 5 - June 11. Manifest, which released Season 4 Part 2 on June 2, landed at the number 1 spot for television, racking up 78.15 million hours viewed. It was the most viewed title of the week. However, the Part 2 episodes performed under the first half of the season, with 39.4 million hours viewed against Part 1's 57.1 million. Season 1 also returned to the chart at #5.

Meanwhile, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) came in hot for senior year, with Never Have I Ever taking the second position for television. Season 4 gained 76.21 million hours viewed, with a total of 15 million views (hours viewed divided by total runtime). The final season of the YA comedy follows Devi, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), Eleanor (Ramona Young), and Ben (Jaren Lewison), as they finish up high school and prepare to head into the next stages of their lives: college. And, yes, there was plenty of drama to be had.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had his own triumph on the list, with FUBAR Season 1 (42.28 million hours viewed) and limited series Arnold (25.51 million hours viewed) coming in at the third and fourth spots for English-language television. The Ultimatum: Queer Love came in at #6, followed by Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, XO, Kitty, All American Season 5, and S.W.A.T Season 1.

Image via Netflix

For English-language movies, the Netflix original The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez, remained on the chart for its fifth week. It sat at #4 this week with an additional 8.6 million hours viewed. It moved up in rank on the most popular titles for Netflix with a total of 234.07 milllion hours viewed. Other movies on the chart include Prisoners (13.89 million hours viewed), Shooter (12.77 million hours viewed), and Abduction (9.57 million hours viewed) in the top three positions. The back of the list includes The Boss Baby, We're the Millers, The Angry Birds Movie, The Company Men, Grown Ups 2, and The Choice.

What Non-English Titles Made the List?

In television, Colombian series Fake Profile took the #1 position with 64.73 million hours viewed. Its debut, which garnered 76.31 million hours viewed, was the highest yet for a Colombian series. Nearly every remaining titles all charted in their first seasons, including Korean dramas Bloodhounds, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, and Agency, the Japanese series The Days, and Portuguese Turn of the Tide. Spanish drama Valeria returned to the list for its third season, with its first season charting as well. Season 3 of La Reina del Sur also made the list. For movies, A Beautiful Life came in at #1 with 17.42 million hours viewed. It is followed by You Do You, Tin & Tina, Gumraah, Blood & Gold, Rich in Love 2, Mixed by Erry, Where the Tracks End, Missed Connections, and Mother's Day.

