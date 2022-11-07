Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 Part 1 of Manifest.

Manifest has finally returned — and even though it's moved to Netflix and given its Callings an upgrade, Season 4 Part 1 proves that this is the same show that left us what feels like five-and-a-half years ago. There are a lot of great choices that this latest installment has to offer: more answers about the Callings, Cal (Ty Doran) experiencing the teenage experience, TJ's (Garrett Wareing) return to the States, finally a Benvi kiss, and even more questions about the future. But unfortunately, the new episodes seem to fumble some characters in the new season, mostly due to the fallout of Season 3's cliffhanger finale.

In the Season 3 finale, Angelina (Holly Taylor) sneaks into the Stones' house after being previously evicted. Convinced that she has a special connection to Eden, she kidnaps the baby after stabbing Grace (Athena Karkanis) and leaving her to die. Cal returns to the house, staying by his mother's side while she passes away, but this Cal is suddenly older, as if he aged normally in the time since 828's disappearance. It's this sequence of events that adds urgency to Season 4 and gives the characters something to do while building up to the climax of the series. Still, the way Manifest handles Angelina and Eden is the weakest part of the season overall.

Where Does Season 4 Begin?

Season 4 picks up two years after Grace's death and Eden's kidnapping, and when the season starts, Angelina still has her. She's spent her time hiding from the law and, more importantly, Ben (Josh Dallas). Several scenes prove that Angelina still frames her reality in the extremely religious context that her parents instilled in her and that she attempts to pass down to Eden, calling Ben the "Bad Man." This takes a strange turn when Angelina's mother goes on a killing spree of people she deemed had led her daughter astray from the righteous path.

On the other side, and perhaps just as dark, is Ben's search to find Eden. He spends the first half of Part 1 obsessed with finding her, refusing to follow any other Callings and neglecting his other children and the lifeboat, making Cal's cancer's recurrence even more tragic and heartbreaking. Determination and stubbornness are staples of Ben's characterization, but this is probably where he is at his least likability, especially seeing how his relative blindness negatively affects Michaela, Cal, and Olive (Luna Blaise) so profoundly. Thankfully, Eden is rescued by mid-season, and Ben returns to his family — all of his children, realizing the neglect he gave to the rest of the Stones. Still, despite the overall happy development, the lack of true accountability he has for his behavior can leave a sour taste in your mouth.

There's a Better Flow to Later Season 4 Episodes

The later episodes of the run flow much better as other plotlines take precedence, a sign that the Angelina-Eden storyline drags the season down a bit. Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) comes to a realization about sapphire, TJ returns to New York to support Olive, and Zeke (Matt Long) has the chance to reflect on the second chance that Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) gave him, the beginning of the end for this character. This begs the question of what other possibilities could have been explored, especially since Manifest is in its miracle final season. Cal's rapid aging was introduced at the same time as Eden's kidnapping, yet the first 10 episodes hardly touched on what happened to Cal that day and why.

Eden's kidnapping takes up too much space and ultimately doesn't develop any of the characters significantly long-term. Once Ben shaves his beard, he essentially becomes the character he was before Grace's death. Not much is revealed about Eden's connection to the Divine Consciousness, either. Angelina comes out on the other side no longer needing Eden, having developed not because she lost Eden, but because of her angel Calling.

Despite past statements from Cal and Angelina that indicated all three of them are connected, the finale seems to put this to bed. When Angelina's Calling leads her back to her school, she has a revelation that she doesn't need a guardian angel (i.e. Eden) because she is the angel. However, her nefarious use of the omega sapphire begins to wreak havoc on the physical world, lava bubbling up to the surface in cracks in the ground, welding the sapphire to her hand. With Cal's prophesied importance as The Dragon, who has the ability to tip the scales so humanity is saved, the connection Eden, Angelina, and Cal have could be attributed to future events since the Callings have been revealed to be memories from their time in the Divine Consciousness.

Making Angelina the Series' Main Antagonist Works

Things are looking up as Manifest moves away from a personal conflict and leans into making the Stones the modern-day biblical figures they're meant to be. Doubling down on Angelina as the main obstacle to the Stones may still seem off considering the character was only introduced in Season 3, still, it's smart to incorporate Angelina's conflict into something bigger — the mystery behind the Callings. And now that she's ready to lean into the power she has with the sapphire, Angelina honestly becomes much more interesting. This also leaves more room to explore Cal's powers and second chance, Saanvi's research, the complicated relationship between Michaela and Jared, and the other 828ers, but despite the positive outlook for the future, it's still a bummer that Zeke's story came to a close while a significant amount of time was devoted to the Eden conflict.

Overall, Manifest successfully transitioned from NBC to Netflix for a final season. Not only did the season include many great callbacks to characters and events, but it also soundly developed the show's mythos and raised the stakes for the final 10-episode installment of the series. It does take a few stumbles and doesn't quite balance the screentime for the characters and stories the audience cares most about, while also neglecting to flesh out the setting two years after Season 3's finale. However, Season 4's Part 1's finale indicates it may approach some characters differently moving forward, proving that Manifest can handle the challenge of a final season which is easier said than done.