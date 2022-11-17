The NBC-turned-Netflix series Manifest finally returned with the first part of Season 4 earlier this month. The drama series primarily follows Ben Stone and his family after they mysteriously disappeared on Flight 828 for five and a half years. Season 4 picks up two years after the Season 3 finale. In true Manifest fashion, the Part 1 finale left viewers on a giant cliffhanger leading into Part 2. While viewers live with that on their minds, the cast reacted to the final minutes of the episode, including Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Matt Long, JR Ramirez, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Daryl Edwards, Holly Taylor, Luna Blaise, and showrunner Jeff Rake.

The fun (read: stress) kicks off right when Michaela (Roxburgh) and Ben (Dallas) find a dying Zeke (Long), who just absorbed Cal's (Doran) cancer using his empath abilities. The group has varying reactions ranging from jaw-drops, wide eyes, and a shell-shocked Long who notes how bad Zeke looks. They all share a vocal reaction upon realizing Zeke is dead but cheer as Cal wakes up after just having been on the brink of death himself. Doran comedically points out that Michaela and Zeke are still on the floor.

The video leads into Angelina's (Taylor) big turn when her use of the Omega Sapphire caused an apocalyptic amount of damage to the city. While viewers may love to hate (or just flat-out hate) Angelina, Taylor's co-stars have nothing but enthusiasm for her. It ends with a round of applause followed by Rake and a couple of cast members teasing that even that ending isn't the most shocking thing to come. Dallas says, "We're clapping, but that's not a good sign," with Rake and Edwards noting that the stakes get even higher in Part 2.

Manifest Season 4 picks up with Ben struggling with his grief and trying to find Eden, leaving Michaela in charge of the lifeboat. Meanwhile, the government has created an 828 registry that causes trouble for the passengers. Along with the final minutes of the episode, Season 4 introduced some other huge plot twists. Saanvi (Kaur) learned the black box recorded the Callings and helped her and the others figure out where 828 had gone. Everyone also discovered that their Callings were never about saving just the passengers — they were about stopping the end of the world.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Part 2 does not yet have a release date. Watch the cast react to that massive cliffhanger below: