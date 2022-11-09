Manifest has officially become the most popular show on Netflix at the moment, according to statistics released by the streaming service. The sci-fi drama debuted the first part of its fourth and final season last Friday, and over the course of the weekend it amassed a whopping 57 million views and shot up to the number one spot on this week’s Top 10 list.

The first season also received 20.3 million hours viewed in the past week as viewers refreshed their memory in anticipation of the new season. Steven Moffat’s four-episode series Inside Man currently sits in the number 2 spot, and Tembi and Attica Locke’s From Scratch fell to third place. Other titles in the Top 10 list include Love Is Blind Season 3, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, and Killer Sally. Manifest dethroned Ryan Murphy’s The Watcher from the top spot. Murphy dominated Netflix’s charts for the past couple months; his serial-killer thriller Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sat at number one for 21 consecutive days before being replaced by The Watcher.

Manifest’s first season premiered on NBC in 2018, but was canceled after three seasons. A fourth season was out of the question, until it was rescued by Netflix and renewed for a fourth season in 2021. The first half of Season 4 is currently available for streaming on Netflix, while the second half is reportedly being filmed.

In a recent interview with SyFy Magazine, Manifest producer and co-writer Jeff Rake answered a few questions that viewers may have about the upcoming season, and primed viewers on what they can expect. Most notably, the beginning of Part 1 season 4 begins with a two-year time jump, which is out of the norm for the series. Rake acknowledged and explained this time jump during the interview, saying:

“Yeah, we settled on two years. And almost in the next breath, we settled on the flashback format, so that in this block of 10 episodes, there’d be key flashbacks that catch us up on the story. We tried to build those flashbacks such that every major character kind of got their own. The combination allowed us to jump a lot closer to the death date, which allowed us to build the stakes because we’re getting a lot closer... By the time we get to Episode 9, you’re caught up on everything.”

Rake also revealed that viewers can expect Part II of Season 4 to be more focused on the 828ers, saying:

“In block one, we’re still very much focused on the family and spend our time at the Ston house when we’re not out solving the case of the week. For reasons that I’m not going to tally reveal right now, we shift in that final black so that we spend much more of our time with all the passengers as a group. The final block is much more focused on the community of the 828ers.”

Manifest is an American supernatural drama series created by Jeff Rake and directed by David Frankel. It follows the story of the passengers and crew of Montego Air Flight 828, which lands safely after a turbulent flight. However, upon landing, the passengers and crew learn that five years have passed, and the flight was reported missing with all on board to be presumed dead. Confused and bewildered, the passengers and crew must learn how to reintegrate into society while they experience voices and visions of future events, which deepens the mystery.

There is still not word yet on when the second half of Season 4 will be released. Seasons 1-3, and the first part of Season 4 are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Checkout the official Season 4 trailer below: