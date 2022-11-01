In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.

Manifest centers on Montego Air Flight 828, a turbulent yet seemingly normal flight that arrived safely at its destination. Much to the horror of the passengers, however, the world had aged five years since their departure with everyone they knew and loved having moved past the incident and assumed everyone lost forever. As they adjust to their new realities, they're pulled into a deeper mystery about their purpose and why they were given a second chance. What followed is a three-season roller coaster as the passengers tried desperately to avoid their death dates by following the mysterious callings.

Season 4 Part 1 is all about building up suspense, jumping two years into the future to show the fallout of Grace's (Athena Karkenis) brutal murder in Season 3. With the heart and soul of the Stone family lost, everything has fallen apart with Ben's (Josh Dallas sole focus now on finding his kidnapped daughter Eden and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) left to lead alone. The introduction of a government registry keeping tabs on their every move only further complicates matters as the passengers keep slowly creeping toward their death date. All seems dire until a mysterious passenger delivers a package that turns the mystery of Flight 828 on its head. Everything seems to be coming to a head as the discovery of the plane's black box heralds answers for what really happened on that fated flight.

Coming aboard for the final flight alongside Dallas and Roxburgh are J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, and Daryl Edwards. Jeff Rake created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, and Len Goldstein.

What to Expect From Manifest Season 4 Part 1

Manifest Season 4 is shaping up to be a revitalized entry into the hit series following its move to Netflix, thanks in part to longer episodes. Collider's own Jay Snow reviewed Part 1 ahead of the release, praising the shift toward a gloomier, tenser atmosphere as the passengers' death date approaches. He gave the first half an A rating, saying it's "back and better than ever, fully taking advantage of its new life on Netflix to keep everyone on the edge of their seats until the final moment of this flight."

Visit the official Tudum website to see the full seven-minute clip from the first episode of Manifest Season 4. Part 1 releases with ten episodes on Netflix on November 4 with Part 2 following at a later date.