The Manifest Death Date has finally come and gone, with the NBC-turned-Netflix series premiering its final episodes earlier this month. The final season of the show follows Ben (Josh Dallas), Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), and the other 828 passengers as they made one more push to beat the ominous Death Date, as well as stop Angelina from making things even worse. During the series finale, the 828ers took their final flight, facing their day of reckoning. Many lived, but others weren't so lucky. One 828er's fate even changed course — Captain Daly's (Frank Deal). Recently, Netflix shared a deleted scene from the finale showing that Captain Daly's story had a slightly different ending.

The deleted scene takes place following the surviving passengers returning to 2013 for their second chance at life. The final sequence comes full circle, echoing many aspects of the show's premiere episode, including the arrival of NSA director Robert Vance (Daryl Edwards). He and his team go to investigate the plane for missing passengers, trying to get into a small area where they find Captain Daly. However, Daly doesn't last long, as he, too, explodes into a pile of ash, failing his judgment.

What Actually Happened to Captain Daly in Manifest Season 4?

In the final version of Season 4 Part 2, Captain Daly does, in fact, still die. The circumstances just change. Earlier in Part 2, Ben and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) find out that Daly is being held at the detention center following his latest return. Upon his arrival, strange, very biblical plagues begin to wreak havoc -- including locusts, fatal boils, and water turning red. Saanvi rushes to find a cure to help, but Angelina (Holly Taylor) uses her ability to project false Callings that lead Daly to be killed by the guards. After he dies, a volcanic fissure opens in the detention center, bringing Daly's body and some of the guards with it.

While Captain Daly's original death scene was deleted, it does open an interesting door for the series should a spin-off or sequel ever happen. As Vance was the one to find Daly in his final moments, it would give the series a different avenue to explore the mysterious Divine Consciousness and what happened with 828 through Vance's perspective. Whether a spin-off ever happens remains to be seen. And if it never comes to fruition, the cast is glad the series ended how it does.

All episodes of Manifest are now streaming on Netflix. Watch the deleted scene here, and check out the casting reacting to the finale episode below: