Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 Part 1 of Manifest.

Manifest, the high-flying drama following Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) as they return home on a flight from Jamaica which departed in early 2013 and landed in late 2018 with no idea that anything had happened to them, has no shortage of interesting characters and mythology dives. While we have quickly grown to love the passengers that the series follows full-time, including Cal (played by both Jack Messina and Ty Doran) and fan-favorite Saanvi (Parveen Kaur), we have also been introduced to a number of passengers that are nearly impossible to like and root for, like Adrian (Jared Grimes), Eagan (Ali Sohaili), and Angelina (Holly Taylor) who have caused quite a bit of trouble for everyone around them.

From the beginning of the series, the returned passengers of flight 828 have been somehow blessed and cursed (depending on how you look at it) with what they label Callings — hearing things, visions, etc. — that allow them to, in most cases, make the world a better place. The catch is that the Callings are vague and difficult to interpret, requiring quite a bit of effort to interpret and causing mistakes to be made along the way. Since the start, Michaela and Ben have devoted themselves to the Callings, believing wholeheartedly that all things work together for good, as their mother would always quote from the Bible. They’ve sacrificed much in order to do so, which is essentially how they have become the leaders of the passengers along the way, even if half of the passengers hate them because of Eagan and Adrian’s negative influence. Some of the returned have refused to follow these Callings — for instance, Adrian, who views them as the devil’s way of using the passengers to bring the apocalypse upon the world. Eagan uses the Callings to help himself only, ignoring those that he sees no benefit in following. Others, such as Angelina, take drastic measures to follow their misinterpretations of the Callings. This is ultimately what led to Angelina killing Ben’s wife Grace (Athena Karkanis) in the Season 3 finale, so she could kidnap their daughter Eden who she believes is her guardian angel sent from God himself.

RELATED: 'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained: Death Strikes Again

The Terrible Passengers Have Doubled Down on Their Bad Behavior

Image via NBC

After having Eden for two years, Angelina tried to turn her against Ben, making Eden believe her father to be the equivalent of the Big Bad Wolf. Once Ben rescued Eden from Angelina, Angelina learned that her parents were responsible for the deaths of multiple passengers and, in the end, left Adrian to die at their hands (though he was rescued beforehand). Eagan, still selfish and narcissistic as ever, stole the omega sapphire the others were counting on to bring upon more Callings before being bashed over the head and having it stolen from him. In general, multiple passengers proved themselves to be terrible by helping Angelina over the two years that she was on the run with Eden, while knowing what she did, without ever saying a word. These are just the latest examples in a long line of terrible behavior from the passengers, explaining the government’s creation of the 828 registry to keep track of passengers and throw them in jail on a whim.

The awful and harmful actions of some of the passengers have complicated manners when it comes to their inevitable death date: June 2, 2024, the exact amount of time after their return that they were gone. After watching Griffin die at the end of the first season because of his refusal to follow the Callings (and all-around being a terrible person), Zeke’s miraculous survival of his death date at the end of the second season’s finale restored hope to the passengers. However, the third season and the Meth Heads — Jace (James McMenamin), Pete (Devin Harjes), and Kory (Dazmann Still) — returning after seemingly dying in a frozen lake nearly three months prior completely shook things up once again.

At the end of the Meth Heads’ time back, Pete and Kory had changed, decidedly becoming better people full of regret over what they had done. Jace, however, had not changed. With time running out, Jace believed killing Cal to be their only way to survive, so he tracked Cal and Grace to where they were staying with Grace’s brother Tarik (Warner Miller). Jace stabbed and killed Tarik as he attempted to protect Grace and Cal, essentially signing his death warrant. When Jace died, Pete and Kory believed they had survived the death date because they had listened to the Callings. (Boy, were they wrong.) Instead, a shadow had come out of Jace’s corpse and killed Pete and Kory as well, leaving all three dead. As Olive (Luna Blaise) discovers simultaneously while looking over an ancient scroll, those who return together are judged together in the end. It’s all or nothing. Thus, began the story of the lifeboat for the passengers and the need to keep it afloat.

'Manifest' Has Focused More on the Bad Passengers Than the Good Ones

Image via Netflix

Where Manifest has gone wrong is not introducing and focusing on additional good passengers as much as all the terrible ones. The bad far outweighs the good, making this quite a disappointing story to watch (yet still highly enjoyable and entertaining, of course). The passengers have been gifted with such power to make the world better for everyone, yet they have consistently done the opposite. The good that Ben, Michaela, Saanvi, and Cal have done does not overshadow the bad that the others have done; in fact, it’s the opposite. It’s impossible to root for the other passengers to survive their death date because they’ve committed such heinous acts since returning, and tying the fate of the good passengers to them only makes us question whether it’s worth it for the nice ones to live in exchange for keeping the naughty ones around.

Obviously, we have come to love Michaela, Ben, Saanvi, and Cal over the years and want them to live happy long lives. This is why Manifest needs to work hard to make us cheer on the other passengers — or at least tolerate them — in the final episodes of the series. The first 10 episodes of the final season only turned us against them more, especially Angelina, who has proven herself the ultimate villain as of the midseason finale, using the omega sapphire to make Ben and Cal see her own version of Grace to manipulate them. There's no rooting for her at all anymore.

That said, turning the tables and making the death date applicable to the entire world helps a bit, as it’s keeping the entire world full of people in exchange for the awful passengers (sans Angelina). But, we still need to be able to get on the other passengers’ side in some way before the end of the series and their judgment day arrives. Or, rather, the series needs to bring back the other passengers in a bigger capacity that were good from the start and didn’t receive the focus they deserved, like Bethany (Mugga) and Radd (Curtiss Cook), so we can think more fondly of the passengers as a whole when the apocalypse comes to pass.

Every episode of Manifest is now streaming on Netflix, with Part 2 of Season 4 set to premiere at a date yet to be announced.