Since Flight 828 returned — albeit five and a half years late — in Netflix’s Manifest, passengers Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), Ben (Josh Dallas), Saanvi (Parveen Kaur), and Cal (Jack Messina) have had to deal with their entire worlds being shaken, catching up as everyone moved on without them. This was further complicated by the Callings, which sent the passengers on missions to achieve something they wouldn’t have been able to otherwise without this divine intervention. Along the way they found close personal relationships to keep them grounded and sane as the world turned against them; however, those certainly were filled with their fair share of issues and complications, too.

For example, Michaela’s years-long love triangle with husband Zeke (Matt Long) and former lover Jared (J.R. Ramirez). After Zeke’s untimely demise in Manifest Season 4 Part 1, the final episodes finally explore the romantic thread that has lingered between Michaela and Jared since the series premiered. Thankfully though, the series makes the right call in the end by having Michaela officially call things off with Jared once and for all.

How and Why Does ‘Manifest’ End Jared and Michaela’s Relationship?

In 2024, with the death date fast approaching, Drea (Ellen Tamaki) returns to the passengers’ lives, pregnant with Jared’s child. Something that has been building for years is the vastly different futures that Michaela and Jared want for themselves, which is that Michaela never wants to have children of her own and that’s what Jared wants more than anything. Despite this, Jared and Michaela continue on in their relationship, unsure of exactly what lies ahead (for many reasons). But, as Michaela watches Jared prepare for fatherhood and sees the connection he shares with Drea, she calls things off and encourages him to go be with Drea and have the life he has always dreamed of. However, that isn’t quite the end for them.

In the series finale, after the passengers survive their death date — well, most of them — they return to the glow and are transported back to 2013, arriving in Queens when their plane from Jamaica was originally supposed to land. While they remember everything about what they’ve been through, and Saanvi has the wound to prove it, they are given the opportunity to change what their lives would have been. As such, Jared is waiting at the airport for Michaela, eager to hear her answer to his proposal, though he’s starting to doubt whether it was the right call to propose so soon after Evie (Simone Elizabeth Bart) died. (Spoiler alert: It wasn’t.) But, Michaela sticks to the decision she made before, accepting that she and Jared want different things in life, and he’ll find someone else that will want everything he wants.

Why Is This the Right Call?

Truthfully, this relationship never felt right. Despite the characters being in a romantic relationship for at least a decade before the events of the pilot episode, we never actually saw anything that supported them being a couple. No flashbacks, no undeniable star-crossed lovers moments, nothing of the sort. Instead, Michaela returns to her life five and a half years later to find Jared has gotten married to her best friend Lourdes (Victoria Cartagena). With lingering feelings, Jared immediately shoves Lourdes to the side to pursue Michaela once again, ending with the two sleeping together behind Lourdes’ back, which then destroys both of their relationships with her for good. Considering Michaela had, in her world, lost her other best friend Evie shortly before this, it deepens the blow.

Ignoring the circumstances, Jared continues to push for Michaela to be with him, professing that they are destined to be together, though he doesn’t really consider her emotional well-being or put himself in her shoes for the vast majority of the show. It’s all about what he wants and how her decisions are making him feel. This continues, again and again, as Jared strikes up relationships with an anti-828er’s sister, the Major’s daughter, and then with Michaela’s new best friend Drea. Yet, all the while, he continues to push Michaela, disrespecting her budding romance and marriage with Zeke along the way.

Jared and Michaela Were a Toxic Pair

So, in the end, Jared and Michaela make quite the toxic pair, as the former is drowning in toxicity. Regardless, the two not ending up together is also the right call because it’s a great showcase of Michaela’s growth over the course of the show. As she does with Evie’s death shortly before their death date, Michaela begins to let go of the past, forgiving herself for her mistakes, and opening herself up to a future that she couldn’t picture otherwise. She always felt she was “supposed” to end up with Jared, but she was holding on to a different life, one in which one of them would have ended up unhappy due to their very different ideas of their respective futures.

There’s a reason why, despite being together for nearly a decade, Michaela couldn’t bring herself to accept Jared’s marriage proposal — and it wasn’t just because of Evie’s death. Ignoring that and everything she’d gone through since the plane returned to accept would have been quite a regression for her. Instead, she finally chooses herself and stops putting what others want and need above her own desires. She chooses herself twice, actually, as Zeke was dead in 2024, and she turned Jared down before realizing she had a second chance with Zeke outside of the airport in a cab.

Additionally, while Zeke and Michaela’s relationship is fantastic enough to justify their endgame status on its own, it wouldn’t have made sense for Michaela and Jared to end up together. Knowing that the Divine Consciousness — God, herself — was behind the Callings and the glow makes the Callings bringing Zeke and Michaela together even more important. This was her reward for surviving the death date, a chance to live a life with her actual soulmate. After all, as Zeke points out early on in Manifest Season 4 Part 2, they had almost met so many times before the Callings brought them together. Without them, they probably never would have met, or they wouldn’t have been in the right place to explore the relationship they were supposed to have. Destiny won, in the end, but not before a heartbreakingly realistic depiction of how, sometimes, love isn’t enough to justify a future together.

