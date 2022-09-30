It’s true! What seemed like the untimely demise of Manifest has taken a 360-degree turn and the show is finally headed for a resurrection. The crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 are on board and about to take you on a supersized, final journey. After three long seasons, packed with drama, suspense, and shocking revelations, NBC canceled Manifest in June 2021. Shortly after the Season 3 finale, which ended in a huge cliffhanger, the show was cut short, much to the disappointment of fans, creators, and cast members alike. So, naturally, there were a ton of unanswered questions and unsolved mysteries. With more twists and turns introduced across the extensive canvas of the show, fans were desperate to find out what eventually happens to the passengers of Flight 828. The cast members joined the #SaveManifest campaign which kept the show on top of the streaming charts and finally got revived by Netflix. On August 28, 2021, Netflix announced a fourth and final season of the supernatural drama series, which would most likely tie up all the loose ends, left in the story from Season 3 and before.

Manifest started out in 2018 on NBC. Created by Jeff Rake, the story follows the crew and passengers traveling onboard Montego Air Flight 828. After a turbulent but standard flight, it lands safely, with all members on board safe and sound. But for the people on the ground below, the flight went missing for five long years. In the few hours, they were in the air, the world had aged by five years while they remained the same age. The friends, families, and loved ones of the flight members assumed they are all dead and mourned their loss, and finally moved on. However, the people inside Montego Air were faced with a whole new reality as they rejoined society. Nothing is as they were and they start experiencing visions and voices, which they refer to as “callings”. With a second chance at life and an unknown path in front of them, the passengers and crew of Flight 828 set out on a journey of discovery. But soon, more mysteries unfold, and all of them realize that there’s something bigger at play that they must consider.

Now fasten your seatbelts and get ready to find out all the details about the fourth and final season of Manifest.

How Many Episodes Are There in Manifest Season 4?

When Netflix ordered the renewal for Manifest Season 4, it announced that the fourth and final season will consist of 20 episodes. However, the season will release in two or more parts. So, it seems unlike the previous seasons, Manifest Season 4 is going to be more extensive and longer. The first season of Manifest has 16 episodes, while the second and third seasons went down by a few episodes and had only 13 each. The final season is going to be the longest.

Originally, Manifest was planned to run for six seasons, which would wrap up the entire story, solve all questions, and tie up the remaining open-ended arcs of the characters. Unfortunately, that couldn’t happen when the show got canceled. But now that the series has been renewed, the creators can use the 20 episodes of the final season to cover everything that they had hoped to.

Watch the Manifest Season 4 Trailer

The official teaser of Manifest Season 4 released in August 2022, giving us a sneak peek into what to expect in the fourth and final season of the drama-thriller series. The minute-long clip gives a quick recap of how it all started and then moves on to what’s coming in the new season. The trailer doesn’t reveal much of the plot, but does give you highlights of the significant events that would be integral to the final season. For instance, the passengers in question are experiencing the presence of a strange entity, which seems to threaten their existence. As we have learned earlier, the protagonists are also running out of time since they are approaching their death date. Overall, the trailer proves that the final season of Manifest will be definitely packed with action, drama, and a lot of suspense. After the teaser, we also got a clip from the season in June and a full-length trailer was released in September, which you can see below.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is all set to premiere on Friday, November 4, 2022, on Netflix. The final season of the supernatural drama is going to be released as a Netflix original series, so you're not going to be able to watch the season anywhere else. Part 2 is expected to be released exactly one year later, on November 4, 2023.

Who's In the Manifest Season 4 Cast?

The fourth and final season of Manifest will see the return of a majority of the original cast members. At least, the ones who survived by the end of Season 3. But sadly, at the same time, we will be seeing the departure of some of the earlier cast members. The only confirmed departures from the show are that of Jack Messina and Athena Karkanis. Messina played Cal Stone in the last three seasons and will now be replaced by actor Ty Doran. Doran, who played a younger Cal in the earlier seasons, has been promoted to series regular. Athena Karkanis played Grace Stone, Cal and Olive’s mom, who dies at the end of Season 3.

Melissa Roxburgh returns as Michaela Stone, an NYPD detective and a passenger who was on Flight 828 with her brother, Ben Stone. Josh Dallas is back as Ben Stone, Michaela’s brother and co-passenger who is an associate professor of mathematics. J. R. Ramirez appears as Jared Vasquez, Michaela’s ex-fiancé who is also an NYPD detective. He was married to Michaela’s best friend but when she returned, he got divorced. Jared later got promoted to lieutenant. Luna Blaise plays Olive Stone, Ben’s daughter and Michaela's niece. Cal Stone is her twin brother. She and her mother stayed back when her father and brother went on Flight 828 with her aunt. Years later, when her brother comes back, she is older than him, but eventually, under strange circumstances, Cal catches up to her age.

Parveen Kaur is back as Saanvi Bahl, a grad student and researcher at Mercy Hospital who was one of the passengers on Flight 828. She is later recruited by the NSA to investigate the events of the flight. There was some doubt about whether Matt Long, who plays the role of Michaela's husband Zeke Landon, would be back in the final season. However, he has confirmed that he would be back for “some” parts of the final season. Holly Taylor will also be returning, playing Angelina Meyer, another passenger of 828 who gets locked up by her parents in Costa Rica when she returns after the event. She later moves in with the Stone family. After a strange turn of events, Angelina has a huge change of character and a sort of spiritual revelation. She then ends up killing Grace Stone and kidnaps Grace's younger daughter, Eden.

Apart from these returning regulars, Daryl Edwards, who plays NSA director Robert Vance and was a recurring cast member, has been promoted to a series regular for Season 4. He leads the Flight 828 investigation and has been working covertly to uncover the mysteries of the flight and a deep-rooted government conspiracy. The last we saw him, he was leading a new task force called Project Eureka to examine the wreckage of Flight 828 and find some answers.

When Is Manifest Season 4 Filming?

Showrunner Jeff Rake confirmed via Twitter in November 2021 that the new season had begun filming. In April 2022, Holly Taylor confirmed that production on the first part of the final season had ended. As of September 2022, the series is currently filming the second half of episodes.

When Is Manifest Season 4 Set?

The original plotline of the series itself is based on a time jump. The story takes off in 2013 and then jumps to 2018. Season 4 will involve yet another time jump, taking place two years after the end of Season 3. This seems quite logical considering how the events of the story are all aligning towards the death date in 2024.

What Is Manifest Season 4 About?

Manifest Season 3 ended with Grace Stone dying after being stabbed by Angelina. But before her death, Grace gets reunited with her son Cal. Cal had previously disappeared after he touched the plane’s tailfin and then re-emerged as a teenager. On the other side of relationships are Michaela, Zeke, and Jared, where a love triangle has been brewing for a while. And, as is the case in such scenarios, a lot of old emotions are reignited, making their dynamics more complicated. We don’t get to see Ben at the end of Season 3, since he was trapped in his calling. Season 4 will explore his emotions and reactions to his wife’s death and daughter’s kidnapping. Will he come to terms with the facts of his life or seek vengeance is a question yet to be answered. Predictions are that his character might have a dark turn.

Going back to Angelina, she is following her calling and remains firm on her opposing views to Ben, Michaela, Saanvi, and Cal. It is likely that her character could become quite significant in the final season and might have to answer for her actions in the Season 3 finale. As the passengers near their death date, more questions will be resolved and newer mysteries unraveled. At least, so we hope. Here's the official synopsis from Netflix: