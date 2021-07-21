After being blindsided by an unexpected cancellation and subsequent fan outcry, there may yet be hope to save the NBC drama Manifest from permanent cancellation. Funnily enough, both NBC and Netflix are in talks with Warner Bros Studios right now to see if they can get their hands on producing a Manifest Season 4. But there are some complicated elements in play which put future episodes in a precarious limbo.

It's not just a passionate fan outcry which has led to the major players involved having second thoughts — but it certainly isn't a small factor, either. Another thing that fans and series creator Jeff Rake have going for them are the ratings. The show is blowing the numbers out of the water on Netflix, where it has consistently landed in the Top 10 most-watched programs on the streaming service since landing on Netflix. But even that doesn't necessarily guarantee that all three entities — Netflix, Warner Bros, and NBC — will be able to agree on a deal to uncancel this serialized drama show.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake Says He's Not Giving Up on Season 4 After Cancellation

It may sound like a petty thing to quibble over, but the biggest obstacle towards Manifest getting a fourth season (or more) is the international distribution rights. Warner Bros has already sold those rights to several international networks overseas. But Netflix (which originally passed on picking up Manifest in June but has clearly had a change of heart) especially wants to get its hands on that sweet, sweet internationa money — and it likely won't be worth it to them to pay for Manifest Season 4 without it. However, NBC and Netflix have overcome this obstacle before with the hit supernatural dramedy Lucifer, for which Netflix produced two additional seasons after its cancellation by FOX. Will lightning strike twice with Manifest? Or will negotiations fall apart behind closed doors? It's hard to say right now. But we'll keep you posted as the story develops.

If you're wondering what all the fuss is about, you can catch up on the first two seasons of Manifest on Netflix right now. You can also check out Season 3 on NBC On Demand or its streaming service, Peacock.

KEEP READING: Melissa Roxburgh on 'Manifest', the Rich Mythology, and Nagging the Producers for Answers

Share Share Tweet Email

The 'Twilight' Movies Are Dominating Half of Netflix's Top 10 List After Only Five Days Vampires, werewolves, and sparkles, oh my!

Read Next

Ashley Bubp (134 Articles Published) More From Ashley Bubp