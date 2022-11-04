Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 Part 1 of Manifest.

Manifest, starring Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas as siblings Michaela and Ben Stone, respectively, has followed the passengers of infamous flight 828 through the trials and tribulations that they’ve been forced to confront since their flight mysteriously returned after being missing for five and a half years. In the first half of the recently-premiered fourth season, Ben, Michaela, Saanvi, and Cal are feeling more hopeless than ever about the future and their odds at surviving given the acts of the other passengers that have created nothing but chaos and death. This is particularly true in the aftermath of Angelina (Holly Taylor) murdering Ben’s wife Grace (Athena Karkanis) and kidnapping their daughter Eden, but others like Eagan (Ali Sohaili) and Adrian (Jared Grimes) have been almost as terrible in their own special ways.

Since their plane finally touched down in late 2018, they’ve been gifted or plagued — depending on who you ask — by Callings that tell or show them things that have helped lead the passengers down a specific path. The Callings have saved lives, prevented crimes or assisted in solving them, and taught the passengers and their loved ones much about what happened to them. While Michaela, Ben, Saanvi, and Cal have devoted themselves to the Callings and following them through (for the most part, at least), other passengers have been too scared and distrustful to do so, which is a real problem.

Throughout the course of the series, the passengers have deduced quite a bit about their Callings and the purpose of them. First and foremost, they’ve come to understand that the Callings are the answer to surviving their impending death date. In the season finale of the first season, watching Griffin (Marc Menchaca) die after the exact amount of time he was missing in the river showed the passengers what was in store for them after the next five and a half years. Then, Zeke (Matt Long) surviving his death date brought the promise that following the Callings would be their answer to living long after June 2, 2024. However, when the Meth Heads failed to survive their death date in the third season, it revealed that everyone brought back at the same time will be judged equally, and just one bad person could drag down the “lifeboat” and kill the others.

Given the trouble the other passengers have caused, it has seemed entirely impossible to the Stones and Saanvi that they can survive their death date. Particularly because passengers like Angelina, Eagan, and Adrian have worked to turn the others against them. Yet hope is (somewhat) restored In the later half of the new season as the Stones and Saanvi uncover something — with some help — that could help them right the lifeboat against the wrongs of the passengers. This mystical object, the omega sapphire, could be the answer they’ve needed.

What Exactly Is the Omega Sapphire and its Importance to the Passengers?

As Manifest revealed in the third season, sapphire has a unique connection to the passengers. When the tailfin was found in the middle of the ocean after Saanvi accidentally killed the Major (Elizabeth Marvel), they brought it back to their secret Eureka lab and discovered it was covered in sapphire. The piece of Noah’s ark they later experimented on, causing potentially catastrophic damage to the Earth, was also covered in sapphire. The body of Kelly Taylor (Julienne Hanzelka Kim), the passenger murdered by her housekeeper shortly after the plane reappeared, had somehow started to show injuries consistent with the plane exploding and was also covered in sapphire. However, it isn’t until the fourth season when Saanvi begins to dig into the Major’s experiments that left multiple passengers with no brain function — who they discover are actually constantly tied to the Callings and divine consciousness now — that she finds the Major used sapphire in her experiments to bring about more Callings.

The Major noted though that the type of sapphire she wanted to use was not available, so everyone began to look into what that meant. Shortly after, they discover records from throughout history mentioning omega sapphires, a more pure version of the gemstone, being tied to divine consciousness. The omega sapphire can bring them unlimited Callings to increase the amount of good they are able to do to offset the horrible actions of other passengers, like Angelina. Unfortunately, once they discover the omega sapphire hidden in the same boiler room where they hid Thomas (Sheldon Best) from the government so many years ago, Eagan steals it and bolts as the building collapses around them. And, before Eagan has a chance to use it, Angelina bashes him over the head and steals it for herself, leading us to the events of the midseason finale.

With the omega sapphire, its extreme power is finally revealed through Angelina’s horrifying and cruel actions. She manages to use it to give Ben a false Calling of his late wife, who pleads with him to bring Eden to her, so Angelina can kidnap her once again. Luckily, she doesn’t succeed, but she later uses this false version of Grace against Cal to try to convince him to stop fighting his cancer. It almost succeeds, but Cal fights back and recalls that his mother never told him to stop fighting during his first cancer battle and would never do so now.

This is when the dragon tattoo that Cal somehow received from another passenger begins to glow, revealing itself to be filled with omega sapphire. So, while Angelina has one, so does Cal, and breaking through Angelina’s false Calling causes the sapphire in her possession to shatter. When Angelina breaks out of the Calling, she sees a shard about to fall into one of the pools of lava she has brought forth with her nefarious actions — just as we saw from Eureka’s experiments on the piece of Noah’s ark. Angelina reaches for it as it falls into the lava, melting the shard into her hand.

Before the finale fades to black, Angelina walks off with the omega sapphire in her hand (literally), as the camera pulls back to reveal fissures filled with lava all over the city. So, while Cal has an omega sapphire that he can do an incredible amount of good with, Angelina has another to spread her false Callings and trick the passengers into doing her evil bidding. With the apocalypse looming over the world, as we learn this season is the true nature of the passengers’ death date, the final episodes are going to be one vicious battle between good and evil with the omega sapphire(s) complicating everything even further.

Every episode of Manifest is now streaming on Netflix, with Part 2 of Season 4 to air at a date yet to be announced.