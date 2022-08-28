Flight 828 passengers, fasten your seat belts because we’re about to land. After Netflix saved the NBC paranormal series from cancelation back in 2021, we now have an official date for the beginning of the end. Or, at least, half of it: Netflix decided to split Season 4 of Manifest in two parts of 10 episodes each, and the first batch premieres on November 4. The series will continue to chronicle the lives of the passengers of a plane that disappeared mid-flight and reappeared five years later as if it was never gone.

After the Season 3 finale’s shocking death and kidnapping, Season 4 will jump forward two years and present us with a very different Ben Stone (Josh Dallas), but we’ll have to wait a couple of months to know more about his journey.

Even though this is a long wait, fans of the show have no problem with it, since the alternative was letting their show go without a proper ending. They played a huge part in getting Manifest to come back for a final season. When NBC canceled the series even though it was still pretty popular after the Season 3 finale, series creator Jeff Rake told The Hollywood Reporter how amazed he was at the fanbase’s response:

He stated:

“I’ve had shows canceled before and this is the first time that I experienced such a wave of support among the fandom. A small group of super fans formed a Twitter group and said, ‘We got you Jeff. #SaveManifest. The campaign is beginning.’ So before we even had a chance to lift a finger to figure out if we need a PR campaign to help save us, the fans rose up and created this campaign and spread the word — which was incredibly rewarding and heartening.”

The cast of Manifest also features Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Ty Doran, Daryl Edwards, and Matt Long.

Netflix premieres part 1 of Manifest’s final season on November 4.

