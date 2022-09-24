Even though fans don’t have much reason to celebrate their favorite series coming to an end, for a mystery story like Manifest this is a good thing. Series finale blues aside, this means that, even though the show is gearing up for its final flight, the answers are also coming. Season 4 will finally put the final pieces of the puzzle together and reveal what really went down when flight 828 disappeared and landed five years later as if nothing happened. During today's fan event TUDUM, Netflix teased what's coming to the last season of Manifest.

After unveiling a teaser trailer almost a month ago, the streamer now followed up with a full trailer for the first part of Season 4. The trailer begins with a short recap of previous seasons to get fans hyped up for the upcoming episodes, as well as singling out some highlights of series. The biggest plot point is, of course, the fact that Flight 828 disappeared mid-flight and all passengers on board only discovered they had been missing for five years when the plane landed in New York. Where were they? What didn't they age? It’s finally time to discover what really happened during that time.

Catching up will be a big part of the new season, since it jumps forward two years after the tragic events of Seaosn 3. The trailer also reveals that a major development is coming to the final episodes of Season 4: The discovery of flight 828’s black box. The object could hold answers to what really happened and finally put to rest theories developed both inside and outside the series about government conspiracy, predestination, and even alien theories.

Season 4 of Manifest is a small miracle that came to fans of the series. The show originally aired on NBC, and almost ended its run with no answers to its biggest mysteries after the network abruptly canceled the flight in 2021. Showrunner Jeff Rake revealed to Collider that Manifest was planned as a six-season story, which means that, even though Netflix saved the show for a final connection, the writers will have to make the best of these last 20 episodes in order to tie up all loose strings.

The series stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Ty Doran, Daryl Edwards, and Matt Long.

Netflix premieres Part 1 from Season 4 of Manifest on November 4 (the day that passengers returned in Season 1).

Check out the official synopsis (with spoilers for Season 3) here: