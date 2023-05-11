The death date is imminent for our 828 passengers as the countdown for Manifest's final episodes continues its descent. The NBC-turned-Netflix series comes to a close this June. After a turbulent three and a half seasons, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family are facing the threat to end all threats: the end of the world. While viewers still have to wait to see what Season 4 Part 2 has in store, the recently revealed episode titles give another small taste at what to expect.

Similar to past episodes, several of Season 4 Part 2's titles reference terminology often associated either with airplanes when they are actively in flight, or terms that generally reference planes and flight. Though the titles don't give too much away, there are still a few clues we can pull out of them.

With what we know so far about the show, the more telling titles are "Final Descent," "Ghost Plane," "Fata Morgana," and "Final Boarding." The first and last titles seem to tease a full circle moment of sorts, with "Final Descent" likely referencing the characters heading into the central predicament, and "Final Boarding" teasing an ominous, last-ditch effort to save the world. Moreover, "Final Boarding" sounds a bit like an ascension of sorts as the characters essentially "take flight" one last time.

RELATED: 'Manifest's Series Finale Will Be Its Biggest Episode Yet

"Ghost Plane" and "Fata Morgana" sit on a matching frequency. The latter is a type of mirage created from atmospheric refraction. Think floating ships and buildings that don't really exist. One event they could be referencing, especially "Ghost Plane," is the mysterious disappearance -- and reappearance... and disappearance -- of Captain Daly's (Frank Deal) plane, an event with pieces still missing. Additionally, the mirage could be a type of Calling or message from what we now know to be the Divine Consciousness.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 Will Give Viewers Closure

Despite the apocalyptic stakes at hand, Manifest won't end without offering solid answers. When Collider's Maggie Lovitt spoke with Dallas about the show, he shared that viewers will get closure with Part 2. He said, "Everything is going to get tied up and all your questions will be answered, including the biggest question of all. What happened to those passengers on Flight 828?" The final episodes will also "concentrate on the characters and their journey through this crazy thing that happened to them" until the end.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 arrives on Netflix on June 2. Check out the official synopsis, the episode titles, and our full interview with Dallas below:

Episode 411: "Final Descent"

Episode 412: "Bug Out"

Episode 413: "Ghost Plane"

Episode 414: "Fata Morgana"

Episode 415: "Throttle"

Episode 416: "Furball"

Episode 417: "Threshold"

Episode 418: "Lift/Drag"

Episode 419: "Formation"

Episode 420: "Final Boarding"