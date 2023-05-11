The death date is imminent for our 828 passengers as the countdown for Manifest's final episodes continues its descent. The NBC-turned-Netflix series comes to a close this June. After a turbulent three and a half seasons, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family are facing the threat to end all threats: the end of the world. While viewers still have to wait to see what Season 4 Part 2 has in store, the recently revealed episode titles give another small taste at what to expect.
Similar to past episodes, several of Season 4 Part 2's titles reference terminology often associated either with airplanes when they are actively in flight, or terms that generally reference planes and flight. Though the titles don't give too much away, there are still a few clues we can pull out of them.
With what we know so far about the show, the more telling titles are "Final Descent," "Ghost Plane," "Fata Morgana," and "Final Boarding." The first and last titles seem to tease a full circle moment of sorts, with "Final Descent" likely referencing the characters heading into the central predicament, and "Final Boarding" teasing an ominous, last-ditch effort to save the world. Moreover, "Final Boarding" sounds a bit like an ascension of sorts as the characters essentially "take flight" one last time.
"Ghost Plane" and "Fata Morgana" sit on a matching frequency. The latter is a type of mirage created from atmospheric refraction. Think floating ships and buildings that don't really exist. One event they could be referencing, especially "Ghost Plane," is the mysterious disappearance -- and reappearance... and disappearance -- of Captain Daly's (Frank Deal) plane, an event with pieces still missing. Additionally, the mirage could be a type of Calling or message from what we now know to be the Divine Consciousness.
Manifest Season 4 Part 2 Will Give Viewers Closure
Despite the apocalyptic stakes at hand, Manifest won't end without offering solid answers. When Collider's Maggie Lovitt spoke with Dallas about the show, he shared that viewers will get closure with Part 2. He said, "Everything is going to get tied up and all your questions will be answered, including the biggest question of all. What happened to those passengers on Flight 828?" The final episodes will also "concentrate on the characters and their journey through this crazy thing that happened to them" until the end.
Manifest Season 4 Part 2 arrives on Netflix on June 2. Check out the official synopsis, the episode titles, and our full interview with Dallas below:
- Episode 411: "Final Descent"
- Episode 412: "Bug Out"
- Episode 413: "Ghost Plane"
- Episode 414: "Fata Morgana"
- Episode 415: "Throttle"
- Episode 416: "Furball"
- Episode 417: "Threshold"
- Episode 418: "Lift/Drag"
- Episode 419: "Formation"
- Episode 420: "Final Boarding"
"In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the 'Manifest' story."