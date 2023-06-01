The final flight is ready for takeoff, as the final episodes for Manifest land tomorrow, June 2, on Netflix. Following the events of Season 4 Part 1, the upcoming second part will see Ben and the others try to stop Angelina for good as the Death Date draws nearer. While we put our trays in upright and locked positions to prepare for the finale, Netflix shared the first nine minutes of Part 2.

The jarring opening scene immediately reveals that it's been eight months since the Part 1 finale. It continues with Cal (Ty Doran) waking up from an incredibly realistic dream, his dragon scar glowing in response. When he wakes up, he's understandably shaken by what happened -- despite not remembering the specifics of the dream. He goes to talk with Olive (Luna Blaise), who's with the pair's young sister Eden. Though things are relatively calm considering, the Stone family has had to deal with some major changes.

The scene changes to an 828 detention center, where Ben (Josh Dallas), Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), and TJ (Garrett Wareing) — along with all the other 828 passengers — are being held. The registry itself seems to have evolved quite a bit since the last time viewers saw it. Passengers are divided into blocks, with each person granted a small living area. In true Ben fashion, he continues to help the others where he can. Meanwhile, Michaela struggles with Zeke's death. Ben soon visits with Olive and Eden for a few minutes. As everything wraps up, he spots Robert Vance (Daryl Edwards) watching from a distance.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Manifest' Has Spin-Off Potential, According to Josh Dallas

Manifest Is One Step Closer to Solving the Callings

Also in the footage, viewers get some brief insight into what Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) has been up to with the Callings. In Part 1, she made a breakthrough in her research as she discovered that the Callings might be memories. Based on the video, it seems she has figured out a way to stop them completely, this time with minimal side effects. Later in the season, Michaela and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) will continue working to figure out the larger puzzle of the Callings, and Saanvi's work will likely be the key. Meanwhile, Cal — who has the strongest connection to the Callings and their mysterious origin — remains everyone's final hope to stop Angelina before she destroys the world.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 lands tomorrow, June 2, on Netflix. Watch the first nine minutes here, and check out the trailer below: